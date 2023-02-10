India Art Fair 2023 explores the intersection between art and technology with Digital Residency Hub

The 14th edition of the much-awaited India Art Fair opened to the public at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla on Thursday with fair director Jaya Asokan calling this edition the “biggest, boldest, and most ambitious” one yet. With an aim to “humanise technology and give a platform to digital artists”, the fair features a dedicated space for tech-meets-art projects and installations, including works of ‘Digital Artists in Residence’, made on iPad Pro.

Artists Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale, and Varun Desai created stunning artworks in response to the theme ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’. “From digital illustration, animation, coding, and video installation to mixed media, it’s been thrilling to see a new generation of artists who’re using the power of digital technology to break boundaries of artistic expression and storytelling,” Asokan said.

Fair director Jaya Asokan (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Fair director Jaya Asokan (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

With her vibrant portraits of women titled ‘Log Kya Kahenge?’ (What will people say?), Mumbai-based illustrator Malhotra is showcasing a set of family portraits that aim to highlight the desire to conform to societal expectations and project a certain image for the society to see. For viewers, there are two layers to each of these family portraits — one is the portrait itself which brings forth the conformist front that most families want the society to see, and the second is the inner layer that reveals the true dynamics and complexities of the same families when seen through the Artivive augmented reality app on iPad Pro.

Artist Mira Felicia Malhotra (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Artist Mira Felicia Malhotra (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Talking about her artworks, Malhotra told indianexpress.com, “My own experiences inspired these artworks. I read a lot of psychology books and there’s a psychology called ‘Internal Family Systems’ which intrigued me. In India, we broadly have these three family systems and that’s where my inspiration came from. Doing it in AR helps you reveal the second layer of the psychodynamics of what’s really happening.”

Mira’s artwork titled, ‘Log Kya Kahenge?’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Mira’s artwork titled, ‘Log Kya Kahenge?’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

The third family portrait by Mira brings to light the hidden trans-male identity of a child who is presented to the world as a female. “The inspiration for the same came from my conversations with people around me. One of my friend’s father insists she grows her hair long but she’s actually queer. Despite knowing that she’s queer, nobody talks about it in the family and they want her to present herself as a typical feminine girl,” the artist added.

Mira Malhotra showcasing her artworks (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Mira Malhotra showcasing her artworks (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Artist, poet and writer Ogale, with his book anthology series ‘Bestsellers’, invites the audience to explore the extraordinary biographies of ordinary people. He aims to flip the script on what it means to read a book on the bestsellers list by providing unexpected stories of everyday people as viewers flip the pages.

Artist Gaurav Ogale (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Artist Gaurav Ogale (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

The artist told indianexpress.com that these are stories of people we see every day around us. “I really wanted to bring out these stories and interpret them as how we perceive biographies in the form of beautifully designed books. It’s actually a mix of very traditional book-making and the digital aspect where viewers can actually flip the pages,” Ogale said.

Advertisement

Ogale’s work titled, ‘Bestsellers’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Ogale’s work titled, ‘Bestsellers’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Desai, on the other hand, combines his background in coding, music, and art to create an installation titled ‘Dimorphism’, which is a digital work of code-generated video art, 3D LiDAR scanning, hand-drawn animation, and sound synthesis.

Artist Varun Desai (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Artist Varun Desai (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Elucidating how his installation brings out the extraordinary from the ordinary, Desai said, “The way I look at taking the material world to the digital world is to find something that doesn’t exist. To make something extraordinary is to look at something and see something beyond it. To use coding to make something like this is extraordinary to me. As an artist, I try to look at things and get inspired. I may look at a rock, which is ordinary to everyone but when I break it into a digital framework and represent it using codes, that adds the element of extraordinary in any normal thing.”

Desai’s installation titled, ‘Dimorphism’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Desai’s installation titled, ‘Dimorphism’ (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

These cutting-edge artworks will be on display at the India Fair till Sunday, February 12. Visitors can also participate in sessions led by the artists and learn digital art skills on iPad, unlocking new styles and techniques.

Advertisement

Even Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the exhibit, writing, “The first @IndiaArtFair Digital Artists in Residence program shows how technology can unlock creativity. Great to see how iPad Pro is helping artists Mira, Varun, and Gaurav to tap into such incredible creative expression.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!