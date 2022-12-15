At India Art Fair 2023, ‘explore and experience the power of digital art’

One of the biggest art festivals in the country, the India Art Fair is returning this February with an array of spellbinding creations including giving the audience the chance to explore and experience the power of digital art. The celebrated art fair — scheduled to be held from February 9-12 — will feature a multiplicity of cutting-edge contemporary and digital artistic talent creating artworks on iPad Pro, alongside modern masters.

In keeping with the theme of the 2023 edition of the India Art Fair – ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’ – a selection of “tech-meets-art” projects and installations made on iPad Pro will be showcased. The fair will also include a dedicated Digital Residency Hub showcasing artworks made by the three India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence.

Gaurav Ogale (Source: India Art Fair) Gaurav Ogale (Source: India Art Fair)

While visual artist and illustrator Mira Felicia Malhotra will highlight the oddities and idiosyncrasies of Indian family life in vibrant portraits of women titled ‘Loag Kya Kahenge’, artist, poet and writer Gaurav Ogale will invite audiences to explore the extraordinary biographies of ordinary people through an audio-visual book anthology series ‘Bestsellers’. On the other hand, multidisciplinary artist Varun Desai will create an immersive projection room giving a glimpse of the future, one that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness.

In addition to witnessing the digital artworks, the visitors can also participate in the hands-on sessions led by these artists focusing on digital art skills on iPad to unlock new styles and techniques.

Mira Malhotra (Source: India Art Fair) Mira Malhotra (Source: India Art Fair)

Talking about the same, Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair said, “We’re proud to showcase cutting-edge immersive projects by our first-ever Digital Artists in Residence Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale and Varun Desai in a dedicated art-meets-tech Studio space at India Art Fair 2023. From digital illustration, animation, coding and video installation to mixed media, it’s been thrilling to see a new generation of artists who’re using the power of digital technology to break boundaries of artistic expression and storytelling.”

In the lead-up to the fair, art lovers can download, share and print the bespoke posters created by the artists on iPad Pro.

Varun Desai (Source: India Art Fair) Varun Desai (Source: India Art Fair)

While Gaurav’s poster “turns the concept of a biography best-seller on its head, using the elements of the grand book cover to pay homage to the ordinary people who leave an extraordinary impression on our lives”, Mira’s poster is inspired by the saas-bahu TV serials and “uses its exaggerated characters to comment on the repressed rage of Indian women“.

Advertisement

Varun’s poster is his first composite image and story created completely on iPad Pro. For the same, he scanned vehicles, objects, flora and people around his home city, Kolkata.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!