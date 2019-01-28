A Colour For All

Several concerns were raised regarding the future of the India Art Fair when in November, the MCH Group, with majority share holding in the fair, announced its intention to sell its stake, but months later a visit to the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, where the fair will begin on January 31, presents a reassuring picture. “I have been able to execute a lot of ideas and programmes,” says Jagdip Jagpal, director of the fair. Taking on the mantle from the founding-director of the fair, Neha Kirpal, just months before the last edition, this time Jagpal had the entire year to work towards the event.

In its 11th edition, the four-day fair will see participation from 75 exhibitors from across the world. While the showcase will include works by international biggies such as Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson and Turner Prize-winning photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, the focus will be on art from the region.

“I feel the fair should be representative of the best of South Asian art and should be accessible to all. The aim is to encourage newer audiences and offer a level of engagement. We want people to meet artists and know their work irrespective of whether they can buy them,” says Jagpal. In attendance will be predicable and prominent Indian galleries such as Chatterjee & Lal, Chemould Prescott Road, Nature Morte and Gallery Espace. The returning international galleries include David Zwirner (UK, New York, Hong Kong), Sabrina Amrani (Madrid), Aicon Gallery (New York) and Arario Gallery (Seoul, Shanghai). We will also see first-timers such as neugerriemschneider (Berlin), and Sokyo Gallery (Kyoto). “We have encouraged gallerists to bring at least one artist who hasn’t shown at the fair before,” says Jagpal.

Guest curator Sitara Chowfla has been invited to manage the Forum segment, that will see performances and interactive sessions with artists. “She has a great understanding of art for the public. Every year, we will have a guest curator,” says Jagpal. This edition will see Bangladeshi artist Yasmin Jahan Nupur’s six-hour performance challenging the invisible boundaries and borders that regulate human interaction. In his performance, Sajan Mani will continue his powerful commentary on the socio-political conditions of Indian society and Sahej Rahal will present a performance where he will draw on the worlds of science fiction, fantasy and video games. Mithu Sen’s lecture-performance will question the very idea of a staged conversation. “People will see a diverse range of art forms. We have kept the artists at the centre of the things: whether it is talks, masterclasses or book signing events,” says Jagpal.

Some of India’s most distinguished art personalities will be walking down the aisles at the fair but through formal sessions an attempt will be made to introduce them to the viewers. For the reading aficionados, Sudarshan Shetty will be launching a catalogue on January 31. American photographer Thomas Laird will introduce his illustrated book Murals of Tibet, and artist Jitish Kallat will discuss his multimedia practice with Adam Szymczyk, curator of Documenta 14. Artist Gulammohammed Sheikh will be in conversation with art historian Kavita Singh on his biography that studies over five decades of his practice. Artists Tayeba Begum Lipi, Idris Khan and Hardeep Pandhal will discuss their own practice in individual sessions.

There is also an evident focus on art education and guiding young collectors. Collecting master classes will be held and as part of the Forum section, Mitchell Crites, collector and early patron of Gond artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, will give a talk on building a collection of tribal art. New York-based art patron Kent Charugundla will present the journey of building a private collection of works by MF Husain, and another talk will discuss commissioning, displaying, collecting and archiving digital art.

Welcoming the viewers will be a facade designed by The Big Fat Minimalist (Aniruddh Mehta), and outside of the booths they will encounter 12 art projects scattered across the fair venue. The large-scale interactive installations, sculptures and video works include self-taught artist Baaraan Ijlal’s sound installation Change Room, an immersive experience from architect Pinakin Patel and a video project by KM Madhusudhanan. Gallery Ske will set up a concept store that will offer artist-designed products and sculptures.

Need assistance navigating the fair? Sign up for a curated walk among the several thematic walks that will be held throughout the fair duration.

The fair will take place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds from January 31 to February 3. Tickets are available on Bookmyshow