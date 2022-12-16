scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

In a small Russian town, a pensioner’s street art denounces Ukraine conflict

He has drawn attention to Russia's history of political repression as a motif in his art. In 2017, he persuaded local authorities to erect a monument to its victims - a stone taken from the Solovetsky islands in Russia's far north, the site of the Soviet Union's first Gulag prison camp.

street art, Russian artist street artArtist Vladimir Ovchinnikov walks near a building with his artwork depicting prominent people, who made contributions to space exploration, in the town of Borovsk in the Kaluga region, Russia. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.

But on March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy.

He painted a girl, in a blue and yellow dress, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, with a bomb falling onto her from above. Beneath her, in block capitals, he wrote: “STOP”.

The mural fell afoul of new laws passed by the Russian government effectively criminalising opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

“The police said that this piece discredited our army”, Ovchinnikov, 84, told Reuters.

street art, Russian artist street art A view shows a mural created by local artist Vladimir Ovchinnikov on the wall of a building in the town of Borovsk in the Kaluga region, Russia. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

The mural was painted over and Ovchinnikov ordered to pay a 35,000 rouble ($554) fine for the new offence of “discrediting the Russian army”, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

In response, he painted a new piece, writing the word “bezumiye” (“craziness” in Russian), spelt with a Latin letter Z, which has become a symbol of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. The police promptly painted over it.

Advertisement

It triggered a game of cat-and-mouse between Ovchinnikov and police in Borovsk, a town of 12,000 people

In place of the painted-over mural, he drew the words “pozor” (shame), “fiasco”, and “basta” (enough), each with a Latin Z. Each in turn was painted over by the police.

The Borovsk local administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement
street art, Russian artist street art Over 20 years Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov, 85, carved out a reputation for his street murals depicting historical scenes and famous people. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

For Ovchinnikov, opposition to the conflict in Ukraine is underpinned by a family history of Soviet-era repression. His grandfather was shot by Lenin’s Bolsheviks in 1919 and his father was arrested during Stalin’s purges in 1937.

He has drawn attention to Russia’s history of political repression as a motif in his art. In 2017, he persuaded local authorities to erect a monument to its victims – a stone taken from the Solovetsky islands in Russia’s far north, the site of the Soviet Union’s first Gulag prison camp.

“This topic of political repression and the closed nature of this topic, the wiping of historical memory, is one and the same thing as what is happening with Ukraine,” Ovchinnikov said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 07:30:34 pm
Next Story

Manish Tewari on Kiren Rijiju remarks: Is govt trying to orchestrate confrontation with judiciary?

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani
Revisiting Disha Patani’s most stylish looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close