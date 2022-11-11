An immersive Van Gogh experience set to debut in India in early 2023

IT would often seem that Vincent Van Gogh’s art was ready material for an immersive experience. Swirling skies and energetic hues which hint towards what we today call “psychedelic”—all these characteristics of his art have made Van Gogh a popular candidate for digital multimedia transformations. One such, called Van Gogh 360° by Festival House Inc., is set to debut in India in early 2023.

The exhibition will use projection technology to visualise Van Gogh’s art in a three-dimensional format. Floor-to-ceiling projections are set to highlight the detail and colour of Van Gogh’s artistic world.

The Starry Night artwork. The Starry Night artwork.

Nikhil Chinapa, music entrepreneur and India spokesperson Van Gogh 360° India, told The Indian Express, “Vincent van Gogh’s art is one of the most famous in the world, with The Starry Night right up there with Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Edward Munch’s Scream. It is very recognisable and distinctive, and most importantly in the public domain. There has been a keen interest in demystifying the man behind this art with movies like Loving Vincent in recent years, and immersive exhibits are a great first step for falling in love with art. I am hopeful that the younger generation and especially our children are inspired by what they see.”

The exhibition recently concluded in Ottawa. It is set to open in early 2023, possibly in January, and will be on view for at least more than a week. The venue is yet to be announced. It is the first such exhibition in India. Registrations for the event are currently open, with bookings available in the days to come.

Dutch artist Van Gogh (1853 – 1890) is inarguably one of the most influential and famous figures of Western art. His style is categorised under Post-Impressionism, which pushed past the limits of the ‘Impressionists’ — the use of vivid colours was much like the Impressionists but more open to distorting forms and using unusual colours. Van Gogh lived with a number of mental health challenges and died of suicide. He was largely self-taught and produced about 900 paintings and 1,100 works on paper in his decade-long career.

