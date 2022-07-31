scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Iconic Tripura palace to be turned into museum celebrating royal history, Tagore links

State Tourism Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy said Rs 40.13 crore has been sanctioned to develop the heritage structure as Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre. It would showcase the rich heritage of northeastern states, Southeast Asian fine arts, contemporary photography

By: PTI | Agartala |
July 31, 2022 7:10:07 pm
Tripura palace, Tripura palace museum, about Tripura palace, Pushpabanta Palace, where is Tripura palace, Maharaja of Tripura, Tripura palace to become museum, Tripura palace history, indian express newsThe palace is a three-storied building constructed with brick-load bearing walls set in lime mortar. It has a large ground floor measuring 1,114.7 square metre and a small first floor of 159.25 square metre. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The century-old iconic Pushpabanta Palace, built by an erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura, is being developed as a national-level museum and cultural centre.

Nestled on a small hillock in the capital city, the old heritage structure was built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, who himself was a painter and used the picturesque palatial home as a studio. It also doubled up as a guest house of the Manikya kings.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who had close ties with the royal family, visited Tripura seven times. During his last visit to the state in 1926, Tagore stayed at the Pushpabanta Palace.

ALSO READ |Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: ‘Thought of how we could make galleries consistent, not controversial’

Tagore’s 80th birthday was celebrated here by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya during a programme in May 1941, experts said.

Documents related to Tagore’s visit to the Pushpabanta Palace, and excerpts of his work will be displayed at the proposed museum.

After the princely state merged with the Indian union in 1949, the 4.31-acre palace was converted into the chief commissioner’s bungalow and then the Raj Bhavan till 2018. The Raj Bhavan was finally shifted to a new building in 2018.

State Tourism Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy said Rs 40.13 crore has been sanctioned to develop the heritage structure as Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre.

He said it would showcase the rich heritage of all the northeastern states, Southeast Asian fine arts and contemporary photography, along with national and international archives.

“It would be fully climate controlled and CCTV-monitored, and one among the few in the country with realistic digital experiences. Our government is committed to preserving the cultural heritage and the immense contribution of the royal dynasty of Tripura,” he said.

Executive Engineer of Tripura Tourism Department, Uttam Paul, said the building facade has a strong British colonial influence with neo-classical features.

The palace is a three-storied building constructed with brick-load bearing walls set in lime mortar. It has a large ground floor measuring 1,114.7 square metre and a small first floor of 159.25 square metre.

ALSO READ |In Rome, a new museum for recovered treasures before they return home

“The Pushpabanta Palace building itself is an important item of history and should be retained with minimum structural changes so that its architecture may be appreciated by the visitors from inside and outside,” Paul said.

The secretariat building near the entry gate is proposed to be used as a cloak room, cafeteria, library and souvenir shop.

There are plans to convert the ground floor of the Durbar Hall into an archive store, along with research facilities and restoration labs.

Paul said the palace museum, which is the original structure, would feature components like the Tripura gallery – showcasing history of the royal family and the state, the Rabindranath Tagore gallery, a photography gallery and the Northeast India gallery.

Panna Lal Roy, a writer, who chronicled Tagore’s ties with Tripura’s Manikya dynasty, said: “Five of the Nobel laureate’s famous songs were composed in Tripura, when he visited as a guest of the royal family. The kings also contributed generously to the construction of the Visva-Bharati University (in Bengal’s Shantiniketan).

“Tripura’s last ruler Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya conferred on him the title of ‘Bharat Bhaskar’ just a month before the bard passed away.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

3

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

4

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

5

Congress suspends three Jharkhand MLAs detained with 'large amount of cash' in Bengal

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hariyali teej 2022
Hariyali Teej 2022: Take cues from your favourite B-town celebs on how to ace the Teej look
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement