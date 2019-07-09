The Little Big Boy

Ten-year-old Actor Iain Armitage’s use of the phrase “when I was little” is as overwhelming as his list of interests coupled with his exponential success in CBS’s popular show, Young Sheldon. He is the winner of the Young Sheldon for Breakout TV Star in 2018, and is arguably one of the most successful 10-year-olds today.

Advertising

When most of his friends were on the playground, Armitage would spend his time reviewing plays and upload them on YouTube. “All theatre appeals to me,” says Armitage (pictured) in a phone conversation from Australia.

Armitage was cast as Ziggy Chapman in the award-winning drama mystery, Big Little Lies, at seven, and soon landed the role of Sheldon in the comic prequel spin off of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon. Today, he flaunts an Instagram page featuring Oprah Winfrey and Hellen Mirren for his celebrity selfie collection from the Tony Awards, which he attended as a reporter.

Playing the role of Sheldon in a show set two decades before he was born was challenging but Armitage’s performance has found much appreciation. When asked about the upcoming third season of the show, he explains, “A lot of devices are from the ’80s. I’ve seen many strange things and wondered how do they tie in with the show,” he says.

Advertising

Armitage is also working for Big Little Lies and finds it hard switching between being Ziggy and Sheldon. “They are both very difficult and different characters,” he says. However, Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, and is also the executive producer and narrator for Young Sheldon, plays a big role in helping Armitage figure out the character. “He helped me with my character and accent,” he says.

Armitage says that having a career at seven has resulted in missing out on various childhood experiences. “I’m from Virginia and I know that place very well, and have a lot of friends there, but I guess I would’ve gone to regular school, and had a different, more pronounced experience,” says Armitage, who loves doing magic and theatre. “I also like doing Taekwondo, and I love fashion. I love being fancy and dressing up,” says Armitage, who recently got to work alongside Meryl Streep. Armitage recollects an incident where the two were on the sets of Big Little Lies. “I wanted to play the piano and my mom wasn’t sure if it was a good idea. Then, Miss Meryl came and told me she wanted to see me play. She’s amazing.” he says. His biggest influence comes from within the family from his mother and director Lee Armitage, who “gives me acting tips” and father (actor Euan Morton)