‘I often struggle to find my footing in Bollywood’: Sayani Gupta pens her bent towards ‘art’

Actor Sayani Gupta primarily recognises herself as an ‘artist’ first and then an actor. Expressing that she belongs to a family of artists and how art runs in her blood, the Four More Shots Please! star recently took to Instagram to celebrate her brother Probir Gupta’s elaborate display of artwork while appreciating the concept of art.

Sharing a series of clicks that captured Probir’s canvases — with some of them titled ‘Migrant Workers’, ‘Assault’ etc. — Sayani wrote , “I started with art and ended in fine arts and performing arts. I come from a family who celebrates art, practice art, and are extreme artists who survive through communication through art via politics.”

Calling her family “proletariat pedestrian practitioners of art”, she said, “I often struggle to find my footing in Bollywood.”

Hailing from an artistic background, Sayani further went on to applaud her brother’s art skills, stating, “My brother is a stalwart in the art world and he is one of the biggest reasons I do what I do.” She also called him her “inspiration.”

