Chronicling of the chaos and conflicts of the displacement

At a time when human displacement and its varied connotations are being widely discussed, artist Jayaram Poduval describes it as a “throbbing torment of the modern world”. “The process is painful due to mismanagement of the procedure which is usually chaotic due to the urgency of the situation. The de-rooted population also goes through the misery of re-establishing itself in a new environment which in turn triggers the human-to-human conflict,” notes Poduval, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts, MS University, Baroda.

Sachin Karne_Broken Branches-2 – 61 X 61 cm – Oil on Canvas – 2022 (Source: Gallery 1000A) Sachin Karne_Broken Branches-2 – 61 X 61 cm – Oil on Canvas – 2022 (Source: Gallery 1000A)

This line of thought guides the exhibition “Hymns for Displacement” that is on at Gallery 1000A at Lado Sarai, Delhi. Curated by Poduval, the showcase features artwork by 15 artists in multiple mediums. If in Siddhartha Kararwal’s 24 Carrots there is an assertion for the need to protect our environment, in KP Regi’s photograph, tourist buses brimming with people represent the numerous travels undertaken for myriad reasons. Murali Cheeroth’s Notes from the other side of the river III emphasises co-existence. While PS Jalaja’s Learning Mind Experience series is about self-realisation and assessment of our progress, in Rajesh PS’s wood and iron sculptures, his hunched-back protagonist shares silent stories of human survival.

The exhibition features artwork by 15 artists in multiple mediums (Source: Gallery 1000A) The exhibition features artwork by 15 artists in multiple mediums (Source: Gallery 1000A)

There are also direct references to the ecological catastrophe that might be waiting. In There is Nowhere to Run Indrapramit Roy comments on the rapid and unplanned urban expansion. Roy Thomas’s In Within the Deep -1 discusses the prospect of losing our past in our future. Recognised artwork become symbols of the past, as he takes the Ashoka pillar deep into the sea. “The work is part of a series that reflects on global warming, and how we might lose our heritage structures like a lot else because of how we are not doing the needful for our environment. The work depicts anxiety due to the situation and is also a reminder to act before it is too late,” says Roy.

Siddhartha Kararwal’s 24 Carrots (Source: Gallery1000A) Siddhartha Kararwal’s 24 Carrots (Source: Gallery1000A)

The exhibition is on till December 31

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!