scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Huge new ‘Oracle’ greets Rockefeller Center visitors in New York

The seated figure is part of the Harlem-based artist's Chimera series of sculptures that combine African masks and European figures to explore mythologies of those cultures

By: Reuters | New York |
May 8, 2021 4:20:09 pm
Sanford Biggers, Sanford Biggers Oracle statue, Sanford Biggers Rockefeller Center, Rockefeller Center Oracle statueSanford Biggers poses for a photo in front of his statue 'Oracle' at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

A massive new bronze sculpture welcomes visitors to Rockefeller Center in the New York landmark’s first campus-wide show by a single artist.

The 25-foot (7.6 m) tall black “Oracle” with a huge head joins murals, flags and videos at the venue, all created by Sanford Biggers, whose artwork also includes music and performance.

The seated figure is part of the Harlem-based artist’s Chimera series of sculptures that combine African masks and European figures to explore mythologies of those cultures.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I’ve always been intrigued by Rockefeller Center for its architectural history and mythological references,” Biggers said in a statement, calling the Art Deco-styled venue “an ideal context for myth creation.”

The show by Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund was slated to open in September, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The works will be on view until 29 June, with plans to take the centerpiece sculpture on tour later.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Beatles fame Sir Paul McCartney gets own set of royal postage stamps

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x