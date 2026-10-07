How Amitabh Bachchan & Amish Tripathi are taking Indian mythology global through gaming

Ancient India is a land of noble heroes and glittering cities. “But, where heroes rule, villains will attack. Where wealth is plentiful, plunderers will pillage,” says Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer of the game, The Age of Bhaarat.

“Your time has come to declare war,” he says as the screen crackles with images of fire bursting out of the ruins of grand sculptured pillars.

Bachchan is the co-founder of Tara Gaming Ltd, gamemakers for PCs and consoles that features mythical landscapes and magical characters and stories drawn from the Indian epics.

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The other eminent founder is Amish Tripathi, author of Shiva Trilogy. Tara Gaming’s vision is a large franchise that is aimed at telling Indian stories in a way that resonates worldwide.