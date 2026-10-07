How Amitabh Bachchan & Amish Tripathi are taking Indian mythology global through gaming

The Age of Bhaarat is a dark fantasy action adventure game that draws on Indian epics and traditions.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 08:30 PM IST
The Age of Bhaarat - Visual (1)The Age of Bhaarat visual (Photo: PR handout)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ancient India is a land of noble heroes and glittering cities. “But, where heroes rule, villains will attack. Where wealth is plentiful, plunderers will pillage,” says Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer of the game, The Age of Bhaarat.

“Your time has come to declare war,” he says as the screen crackles with images of fire bursting out of the ruins of grand sculptured pillars.

Bachchan is the co-founder of Tara Gaming Ltd, gamemakers for PCs and consoles that features mythical landscapes and magical characters and stories drawn from the Indian epics.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The other eminent founder is Amish Tripathi, author of Shiva Trilogy. Tara Gaming’s vision is a large franchise that is aimed at telling Indian stories in a way that resonates worldwide.

The Age of Bhaarat, for instance, is a dark fantasy action-adventure game that draws on Indian epics and traditions to inspire an international audience to undertake a journey of an ordinary person who becomes a powerful Forest Warden armed with magical capabilities.

Amitabh (From L-R): Amish Tripathi and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: PR handout)

This is possibly India’s first AAA action adventure game, which is the hallmark of a high profile, big-budget game of top production capability.

The game is currently under development and is expected to hit the markets in a couple of years. The studio where the game is being developed is in Pune.

Story continues below this ad

“There is an immense combination of the richness of mythology, their novelty to the West, their relevance in India and the talent in India and, particularly, in Pune. When we started, the first thing we did was hiring a head for a studio in Pune, Siddharth Singh. In about 18 months, we grew the studio to 85 people,” says executive chairman Nicolas Granatino.
Gaming has caught the interest of the Central government as well. In the Union Budget this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken of the “rapid growth of India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector,” he added.

ALSO READ | A film on how a Husky from Pune took his human to the snow

Singh said, a lot of times, the Indian industry has worked as vendors or outsourcers for foreign companies. “They come in and give us a part of the work. Not a lot of companies in India have done this kind of large-scale execution, from the initial ideation and concept phase all the way through to the final launch. So, not many people have actually seen or experienced the entire lifecycle of game development in India, and that’s where Tara Gaming is different. We have also managed to bring together the right kind of talent,” says Singh.

While Tripathi is responsible for crafting the lore of the game, Bachchan is involved in the creative process and provides the voiceover for the game’s trailer. The rest of the team is equally rooted to the story.

“Success is not only bringing a successful game and these stories to the world. For us, success is that some of the people in the studio in Pune will leave a few years from now and create their own studio, because they will have seen the production of the game from scratch. That’s a very different way to train and upskill and work with talent in India,” says Granatino.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments