US hotel features Ruth Bader Ginsburg portrait made with 20k hand-painted tampons

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's portrait at Hotel Zena, US. (Source: hotelzena/Instagram)

A hotel in Washington DC, US, has been revamped as a tribute to equal gender rights. On October 8, 2020, West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inaugurated Hotel Zena on Thomas Circle.

The property called itself “a groundbreaking hotel dedicated to female empowerment”, as quoted by dc.eater.com from a press release.

The hotel reportedly hired a women-owned design company and created opportunities to pay female artists for their work. Andrea Sheehan, the founder of Seattle- and London-based Dawson Design Associates (DDA), for instance, commissioned a massive pointillist portrait of late Supreme Court justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The portrait has been made out of 20,000 hand-painted tampons.

The other 60 art pieces that the hotel houses were painted, photographed, sculpted, or stitched by “feminists of both genders around the globe fighting for human rights,” the release was further quoted. The is also a curving wall with 8,000 protest buttons representing feminist events.

Read| Special ‘dissent’ necklace worn by Ruth Bader Ginsburg back on sale

The kitchen, however, is being headed by a male chef. Figleaf, the New American bar and restaurant that doubles as the gallery for all that empowering art, lists David Sears as executive chef.

“As [Hotel Zena] grows, the team will too with a new chef de cuisine, restaurant manager and more team members,” a representative was quoted as saying.

