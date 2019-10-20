Homeward Bound

Becoming a full-time musician is the hardest financial and emotional choice I have ever made, but is also the most obvious one in many ways and the most fulfilling,” says Singapore-based, Indian-born singer-songwriter-composer Druv Kent, who performed at the recently-concluded Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) in Kasauli. Music, was instinctively his choice since he was 13, says Kent. “But choosing such a journey of personal expression was hard when I was a child. I chose the more dependable path of finance and banking. That was until six years ago when I wrote my first song. And music then took over — like a primal force that just leads the way.”

Advertising

Kent is an established international artist and is working on a four-song mini-album, Don’t Burn Away. He is known for his songs such as I’m still riding, which is written as a letter to his father and What it’s all about, a love song that doesn’t mention the word love. More recently, Kent released a single Back Home, which spoke of his roots growing up in Kolkata and his first Hindi track, Hindustan meri jaan. “The earth needs our attention, now more than ever. Don’t burn away is a song about hope and a war cry to rekindle that light that exists within each of us.”

Kent trained in Hindustani classical vocal and in tabla, but was always drawn towards Western sounds, fusion and experimentation. He describes himself as an intuitive musician and recently has been focused on composition and song writing. “I tend to use music and words to convey what I am feeling. Like any art, music is about connection. If I can write honest music that is from my heart, I find that other people connect.”

Talking about the song Hindustan meri jaan, which he performed at the recent festival in Kasauli, Kent says it really felt like coming home. “The song has so much depth and has received so much appreciation. I am working on a couple of Bollywood films and I am keen to do more in Hindi as well,” reveals Kent, who felt that performing at KSLF was extraordinary. “As a music composer and songwriter it felt particularly apt to perform at a literature festival. Just like authors release books, I release original works of music, which are driven by their works. The fact that I hadn’t been to Kasauli for over 20 years, and that many of my school friends from Himachal, Chandigarh and Delhi came down to see me perform, was personally very fulfilling,” he says.

Kent says he is on a path to continue to make music from his soul. He wishes to travel with his music in India and abroad, which will hopefully help him make a living. “It took a while to get here — believing, creating, practising, and not being shy of risking it all.”