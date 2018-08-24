Onam in the time of floods: How Kerala’s festival is a celebration of ‘perennial return’

Onam celebrates the return of the one who has lost his home and land. Onam celebrates the return of the one who has lost his home and land.

One of the biggest festivals for Malayalis is just around the corner. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare and exuberance every year. This year, however, things are slightly different since Kerala suffered its worst flood in a century and hundreds lost their lives and homes. Thousands are still stranded in relief camps. At this moment, the festival of Onam, which celebrates comebacks, seems even more timely.

According to legend, Onam celebrates the return of the demon (asura) King Mahabali to Kerala. All the festivities during Onam are mainly preparations to welcome him. Mahabali was considered to be a very kind and generous ruler. In fact, the period during which he ruled over Kerala is often referred to as the Golden period.

Yet, for all his kindness, he was disliked by the gods and they sought Vishnu’s help in vanquishing Mahabali. Although Vishnu agreed to help, he was reluctant to do so since Mahabali was his ardent devotee. The myth goes that Vishnu took the form of a dwarf – what is referred to as the Vaamana avatar – and visited Mahabali and asked for three wishes. He asked that he be given a piece of land that measured “three paces”. Not suspecting foul play, Mahabali agreed.

The dwarf then grew in size and with his feet covering everything Mahabali ruled over by merely taking two steps. When it was time to take the third step, Mahabali bowed down and Vishnu placed his foot over the demon king’s head and sent him to the netherworld. By doing so, he ousted the king from his rightful position – but Vishnu was also impressed with Mahabali’s devotion. As a reward, he allowed Mahabali to return to his land once every year.

Onam thus celebrates the return of the one who has lost his home and land, making it all the more pertinent and relevant this year as the people of Kerala are striving towards recuperating from their loss. And are rebuilding their homes.

Journalist Tony Joseph shared this aspect to the legend of Onam in series of tweets. Echoing what Onam stands for, he wrote, “The floods this year will dampen the celebratory air, but not the spirit of the Malayali. After all, Onam is about a joyous comeback, a perennial return”.

It will be Onam this Saturday, the festival that brings all Malayalis together, wherever in the world they are. The floods this year will dampen the celebratory air, but not the spirit of the Malayali. After all, Onam is about a joyous comeback, a perennial return. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Unlike most festivals around the world, Onam is not about a victor & his victory. It is about the vanquished and his defeat. As most know, Mahabali, or Maaveli as Malayalis call him, was a beloved Asura King whom the gods, the devas, disliked. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

They decided to take him down, using his own generosity as a weapon against him. So one of them went before Maaveli as Vaamana, a diminutive Brahmin, and was, as usual, promised any gift that he desired. He just had to ask! — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Vaamana was seemingly modest – he asked for just three feet of land. Maaveli asked him to measure it and take it. Vaamana then grew in size and with two steps he covered the whole of the earth and the skies. And there was no place for the third step! — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Maaveli, bound to his promise, bowed before Vaamana & asked him to put his foot on his head. Vaamana did as he was asked & sent the beloved King to the Netherworld, Paatala. Before being dispensed thus, Maaveli asked for one favour. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

This was the favour sought: that he be allowed to visit his people once year. He was granted his wish. So every year, during the harvest season, Maaveli arrives for a sojourn among his people, and Onam is the celebration of this annual return. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

It is possible, therefore, to see the festival as a protest, a giant middle finger if you like, against the powers that be who sent a beloved and just King to the Netherworld for no good reason than their own jealousy and fear that Maaveli’s renown would pose a threat to them. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

There is no ambiguity about whose side the people are on: with the unjustly defeated. But it is not just the story behind the festival that is unique and inspiring. Far more striking are the lines of the Onam song, or Onappattu, that every true Malayali knows by heart. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

The song starts with an assertion that is remarkable for its spirit: “When Maaveli was ruling the land, all humans were equal”. Then the rest of the stanza: “They lived happily and there was no danger to anyone.” — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

The song then goes like this: “There were no worries and no diseases. Evil people were nowhere to be seen. There were none around other than people of goodness. There were no lies, and no cheating and no false promises.” — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

“There were no false measures or crooked weights and no other falsities either.” — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Notice that the song says nothing about Maaveli himself, neither his physical powers nor his generosity or other personal qualities. The song only talks about the kind of society that flourished when he was around. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

The fulcrum of the song, therefore, is about social relations. Equal dignity of all individuals. Fairness, justice and lack of lies and cheating when people deal with each other. There couldn’t be a better articulation of the ideal society. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Remember that during much of the recent centuries, Kerala was no haven of equality or fairness or justice. It was, as Vivekananda called it, a “madhouse” – of caste supremacy, extreme inequality and prejudice. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

But the song kept the flame alive. And so did the Maaveli story. Ideas, as they say, have consequences. So the next time anyone wonders why Kerala is what it is, one could say: may be Onam had a lot to do with it! — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

The Maaveli story with its distinctive sympathies, is not a one-off. Some of the folk dance performances of Kerala, like Theyyattam, are built around the stories of those who were punished with death for infringing caste rules. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

These performances deified those who were thus killed and kept them alive. Onam in that sense is also a yearly performance that revolts against forgetting, and sets up the right ideals for a society to strive towards. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

Onam comes around every year because Malayalis haven’t reached those ideals yet. But they’re on the way. Come hell – or high water! — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) August 23, 2018

May the festival of Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.

