Celebrating the Unknown

More than two decades ago, a collection of bronze and copper idols was about to be melted in Kangra’s metal market, to be turned into door handles and other hardware. Fortunately, historian and art collector KC Aryan, who was living in the neighbouring Palampur, got wind of this and bought the idols from the shopkeeper. These became part of his personal collection of rare artworks from Himachal Pradesh, which include folk masks, wooden carvings, pahadi roomal, mohra and miniature paintings — all of which were created by unknown artisans and craftsmen. After his death, his Gurgaon home was turned into a private museum for these masterpieces, now called “Home of Folk Art”.

Around 100 pieces from this collection, acquired painstakingly by Aryan over a period of over 70 years, using his own money and resources, are currently on display at Delhi’s National Museum, in an exhibition titled “Unknown Pieces of Himachal Folk Art”. Talking about the significance of these works, BR Mani, Director General of the museum, remarked at the exhibition’s inauguration: “It is for the first time that the National Museum, dedicated to the classical arts, is displaying pieces of folk and tribal art that have been unknown and unseen till now. The craftsmen of the Himalayan state produced incredible works of art, which had functional as well as aesthetic value.”

The display, curated by Aryan’s son BN Aryan, who would often accompany his father during his art-collecting trips, comprises wooden and bronze artifacts, including the masks that have remained an integral part of the oral and ritualistic practices of the region’s folk art. There are a variety of mohras (plaques), mannat offerings (votives), dresses and jewellery, besides the famous pahadi roomal, whose uniqueness lies in it being reversible. A couple of glass panels are dedicated to highlighting this unique aspect of the 19th-century pahadi embroidery, with a dual-sided display. Some pieces of ornaments, textiles and apparel have been sourced from the museum’s Department of Anthropology but most of the objects come from Aryan’s private collection.

BN Aryan says Himachal is a rare state, which “has vastly unexplored treasures.” He recalls finding a wood carving of a lion, lying abandoned outside a temple in Kalpa, when he travelled in the region in the mid ’80s. “A huge chunk of the works my father acquired were sourced from smaller hillside shrines and temples, even from homes of people,” he says, adding that the late artist would even visit kabaadis (scrap dealers) in the hope of stumbling upon an artwork. Once or twice, he did.

The scope of the collection gradually extended beyond Himachal, also to include the works created in undivided Punjab and Haryana. “We think of northern India as the land of agriculture, but we tend to overlook that it is also the land of Harappa and Mohenjodaro,” says BN Aryan, pointing to a primitive-looking plaque placed at the beginning of the showcase. It is a votive plaque of a temple door guardian, made of wood in the early 20th century. BN Aryan says the idea to place it at the entrance was to replicate how such plaques were placed at the entrance of the temples in Himachal to keep evil spirits away.

Prior to being carved out as an independent state, Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab Hill States, a term coined by the British administrators. BN Aryan says the art of the state offers us an idea of what must have existed in the plains of Punjab, which had to bear the brunt of invasions from the north-western frontiers of India. “No examples of ancient art objects from Himachal executed in the folk style exist now. Wood and carvings are perishable, while metal objects were melted,” he says.

A recognised painter, who won an award from the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1964, KC Aryan — who hailed from Lahore but moved to India after the Partition — abandoned his art practice in the late 1940s to collect folk and tribal artifacts. He continued collecting, till he passed away in 2002. “His passion was to put together a collection of indigenous artwork that cannot be seen at any museum across the world,” says his son, who is now in his sixties, and lives at the Gurgaon museum-cum-home with his sister, Subhasini, who collaborated with their late father on some of his 23 academic books on art.

The siblings are now worried about the fate of the collection once they are unable to take care of it. A few years ago, the Kerala government had expressed interest in hosting the collection at an upcoming tribal heritage museum at Wayanad. But the Aryans declined politely, saying they would prefer a dedicated space for their heritage, preferably in the Capital.

The exhibition is on till July 31, from 10 am to 6 pm