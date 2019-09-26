Hemant Kumar: Singer with a perfect baritone

“Ye nayan dare-dare, ye jaam bhare-bhare, zara peene do…. .”

No price for guessing the singer. No one who has listened to this number can ever forget that it was sung by Hemant Kumar in his unmistakable baritone. By the way, only two singers in Indian film music have been known to have a perfect baritone: Pankaj Mullick and Hemant Kumar.

Even the great Rafi had an orotund (next to baritone) voice. Hemant Kumar’s Hispanic baritone (similar to that of Frank Sinatra or Harry Belafonte) makes this song a lover’s anthem with its delectable cadences and rolling pauses against the backdrop of night. Kaifi Azmi wrote this song for the film Kohra (1964), after Hemant Kumar requested him to write a similar number that was already sung by the maestro for the Bengali film, Deep jwele jai (1959).

Gouriprasanna Majumder wrote an immortal song (Aei raat tomaar-aamaar…) that was composed and sung by Hemant Kumar. Not to be outwitted by anyone, the legendary Kaifi penned an equally romantic masterpiece. In fact, those who have listened to both the versions are still unable to decide who wrote it better. And Hemant Kumar sang it so soulfully in both the languages that one is wonderstruck.

Born with a baritone, Hemant Kumar was a trained singer. He never had to develop his naturally booming voice. He was born in Varanasi on June 16, 1920. Years ago, actress Shakeela described his voice thus: Hemant da ki aawaaz mein shaam ki Ganga ki laharon ki khamoshi hai (Hemant da’s voice has the placidity of river Ganga when it flows leisurely in the evening). He indeed had that rare placidity that echoes in the consciousness. Which is why Hemant’s voice is called ‘Nida-e-maztoob’ (Goonj ki aawaaz) in Urdu. Very few people are aware that Hemant had the best and most perceptive mike-sense. On this count, he was on an even keel with Rafi. This needs some elaboration.

A voice (especially a musical voice) sounds different through a mike as sophisticated recording equipment were not available in those days. So, expert singers would make distance-adjustments to sound natural and in accordance with the requirements of the number to be sung. A slight distance from the mike makes the voice sound heavy and from a close distance, the echo gets subdued.

Kalyanji-Anandji didn’t have to tell this to Hemant when he sang for them in the film: Majboor (1964, Biswajeet/Waheeda Rahman). Penned by Indivar, Hemant da sang the song: Tumhein jo bhi dekh lega, kisi ka na ho sakega. If you listen to this number, you’ll find that his innately echoing voice has a diminished degree of echo effect in this song. He optimised the use of the mike. That was his intrinsic quality. Moreover, he was aware of the colloquial range of Biswajeet as both were from Bengal. Bisawjeet had a bass-tenor combination voice. So, when Do Dil hit the marquee in 1965, viewers got to hear Rafi’s voice on Biswajeet for that lovely number: Tera husn rahe mera ishq rahe, toh ye subho ye shaam rahe na rahe…(Kaifi Azmi/Music: Hemant Kumar). Hemant Kumar had an excellent instrumental sense that pared down to minimalist arrangements. Since he himself was a composer-cum-arranger-cum-singer, he knew when and where to use a particular instrument to create a lasting effect. To quote Urdu poet Riyaz Khairabadi, Meri aawaaz ko darkaar hai sahi saaz ki (My voice needs a proper instrument). That’s the reason, his compositions never had instrumental noise. Just listen to Ya dil ki suno dunia waalo, Kuchh dil ne kaha…, dheere-dheere machal…(all from Anupama, 1966).

Extremely knowledgeable about the western classical music and a die-hard fan of Sebastian Bach’s reverberations, Hemant da’s music has the same quality of ‘coming from a distance to assimilate into heartbeats’ (Trevor Malinx’s description of Bach’s ethereal compositions). Apropos, Hemant Kumar was an authority on symphonies. Kaifi Azmi, who wrote many gems for Hemant, once wrote poetically about Hemant’s brand of singing and music: Ghul-sa jaata hai suroor fiza mein/ Teri aawaaz ko sunoon ya teri mausiqi ko sarahoon’? (Intoxication gets assimilated into the ambience/Should I listen to your voice or shall I admire your musical skills?). Or, who can forget all the numbers of the film Khamoshi (1969)? Humne dekhi hai inn aankhon ki mahakti khushboo (Lata) or Tum pukaar lo (Hemant) or Woh shaam kuchh ajeeb thi (Kishore Kumar).

Gulzar’s pen produced these hauntingly beautiful numbers and Hemant Kumar embellished them with his music to make every song a burnished gem. The way Hemant sings, Dil bahal toh jaayega, iss khyaal se, haal mil gaya tumhara apne haal se………Mukhtsar-si baat hai, tumse pyaar hai…. The cathartic effect of these lines can only be felt and experienced but can never be described. Despite being a Bengali with not much command of Hindi/Urdu, he so correctly and tunefully enunciated the Urdu word mukhtasar (brief, trivial, inconsequential).

Gulzar once said that his platonic number Humne dekhi hai inn aankhon…. required an equally sacred tune and Hemant da provided that. A master of Rabindra Sangeet, Hemant Kumar was one of the exponents of Tagore’s Rabindra Sangeet. Along with Debabrata Biswas, Sagar Sen and Kanika Banerjee, Hemant carved a niche for himself. The commendable dimension of his musical persona was that he could strike a balance between Bengali and Hindi cinema music. No other singer or composer so masterfully tackled two musical genres of discrete nature. Hemant da was also very magnanimous and emotional. When Uttam Kumar passed away on July 24, 1980 and Rafi on July 31, Hemant cried and said, ‘I’ve lost my two younger brothers.’ It’s worthwhile to mention that he was very close to Bengal’s matinee idol Uttam Kumar and Biswajeet and admired Rafi for his singing prowess.

Whenever Rafi got an opportunity to sing a Bangla song, he’d go to Hemant Kumar’s place and learn the proper pronunciation of certain words from him. Modest to a fault, he never mentioned a single song that he sang. ‘”I just sang and forgot,” he once told a film critic. His favourite songs were Rafi’s Dil ki aawaaz bhi sun mere fasane pe na jaa (Humsaya, Shevan Rizvi/Music: O P Nayyar, 1968), Manna De’s Piya maine kya kiya, mujhe chhod ke jaiyo na.. (Film: Uss Paar/ S D Burman, Lyrics: Yogesh Gaud, 1974) and Mukesh’s Woh tere pyaar ka gham...(My love, Anand Bakhshi/Daan Singh, 1970). He was very fond of Lata Mangeshkar and Gita Dutt and liked almost all the songs they sang! Many of these singing greats are no more, but their musical memories are forever with us. This reminds one of P B Shelly’s immortal lines: ‘Music, when soft voices die, vibrates in the memory’ or Qateel Shifai’s poignant lines, Goonjegi teri sada tere jaane ke baad/ Hongi aakhein purnam, hoga dil naashaad (Your voice will echo once you’re gone forever/The eyes will be tearful and the hearts, sad). So very true!

Sumit Paul is an advanced research scholar of Semitic languages, civilisations and religions.