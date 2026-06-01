‘She has kept the best room for herself’: Inside Harsh Beniwal’s lavish family home in Delhi

Some homes often draw attention for their luxury, scale, and aesthetics, but they can also offer subtle insight into how living spaces shape emotional comfort, stress, family bonding and even the identity of an individuals. In a recent video on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, she visited YouTuber Harsh Beniwal’s Delhi home along with her cook Dilip. The light-hearted home tour featured Harsh, his mother Sunita, and sister Priya, and the interactions throughout the video reflected how deeply personal interiors can become for families.

As Farah walked through the house, she repeatedly admired the warmth and personality of the space. Looking at the living area, she remarked, “It’s beautiful. Sunita, it’s very beautiful.” The living room featured warm neutral tones, curved beige seating, layered lighting, textured wall panels, marble flooring, large windows with sheer curtains allowing natural light inside, and open conversational seating arrangements. Farah was especially impressed by the design details, including the “onyx stone” showcase and the real fireplace, jokingly asking Harsh if Delhi was really cold enough to use it.

The living area (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The living area (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

When shown Harsh’s mother’s bedroom, he exclaimed, “She has kept the best room for herself,” with Farah adding, “I will take ideas. I will make my bedroom like this. This is looking very nice.” The kitchen appeared spacious, minimal, and highly organised, with Farah remarking, “They keep it so clean.”

The video also touched upon how specific spaces in the house reflected Harsh’s personality and career journey. He explained that he built a gaming room but barely uses it because he spends most of his time with family whenever he is in Delhi. He also candidly spoke about the pressure of constantly entertaining audiences online and how performance metrics affect creators mentally. “There was a pressure on YouTube to entertain people,” he shared, adding, “When the watch time used to go down, some viewers used to think that I was doing something wrong.” Later in the conversation, he admitted, “It affects the mind. Only 15 million views. Only 15 million. We work hard. If we don’t, it affects a little.”

Sunita Beniwal’s bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) Sunita Beniwal’s bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

At another point, Harsh reflected on how his parents initially reacted to his career choice. “I told my father that I wanted to drop out of college,” he recalled, while his father eventually encouraged him with, “Whatever you do, do it well. Become successful.” The home itself appeared to mirror that support system — blending ambition, comfort, humour, and strong family presence under one roof.

How thoughtfully designed homes can influence emotional comfort

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Homes influence emotional health far more deeply than people realise. The mind is constantly responding to its surroundings, whether through light, noise, space, texture, or even the emotional energy a room carries. A thoughtfully designed home can reduce mental fatigue, create emotional security, and make relationships feel emotionally lighter.”

The seating corner in the bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The seating corner in the bedroom (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Today, he adds that people return home carrying work pressure, screen exhaustion, and constant overstimulation. “Personalised spaces like gaming rooms, cosy corners, warm bedrooms, or quiet family lounges help create emotional pause. They give people a sense of familiarity and psychological comfort. Soft lighting, natural materials, uncluttered layouts, and comfortable spaces help calm the nervous system and reduce sensory stress.”

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What kinds of spaces or design choices are most psychologically restorative?

The digital lifestyle many people live today keeps the brain in a near constant state of alertness. Raj notes, “There is pressure to stay visible, productive, available, and emotionally switched on all the time. Even rest starts feeling performative. Over time, this creates quiet emotional exhaustion.”

The kitchen (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The kitchen (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Home environments can help interrupt that mental overload. Raj mentions that psychologically restorative spaces are usually the ones that feel calming rather than stimulating. Natural light, ventilation, earthy colours, indoor plants, softer textures, and reduced clutter allow the mind to slow down. Even small spaces like a balcony corner, a reading chair near a window, or a room where screens are not constantly present can create emotional relief.

“What Harsh Beniwal mentioned about spending time with family is also psychologically important. Most people decompress in spaces where they do not feel observed or evaluated. In many Indian homes, emotional grounding still comes from ordinary routines like sitting together after dinner, talking casually, or simply being around familiar people. Those moments regulate stress more deeply than people often acknowledge,” concludes Raj.