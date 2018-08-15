‘Harry Potter’ fans can’t get over this artist’s ‘realistic’ illustration of Hermione as a Black woman

Illustrator Sophia Canning reimagined Hermione Granger in her latest illustration. (Source: File Photo) Illustrator Sophia Canning reimagined Hermione Granger in her latest illustration. (Source: File Photo)

With an illustration of Hermione Granger from the popular Harry Potter series, captioned “a quick Hermione, living her best life”, Sophia Canning sent Twitter folks into frenzy. An artist and costume designer from the United States, Sophia drew the character as a “woman of colour” by painting it digitally in just three to four hours on Photoshop.

Inspired by the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s casting, she first drew Hermione as a Black woman back in 2016 and received a lot of “racist” flak from Netizens despite Rowling never specifying Hermione’s ethnicity in the books or otherwise. Not one to step down, she decided to amp up her game and this time, she broke the Internet with her latest illustration that has gathered more than 200,000 likes on Twitter (at the time of writing).

Crediting YouTube vlogger and style influencer Jasmine Brown as her inspiration for Hermione’s face, she tweeted to her fans, “Thank you! I usually spend a full day on a piece, but this one was only 3-4 hours because I was just doing it for fun. That might be a long time for some people but for me, that’s very fast, I wasn’t trying to brush off my skill or time! Thank you for the compliment,” and added that she “carefully chose the books that Hermione is holding”.

“I almost gave her Hogwarts: A History but I didn’t because she finished it when she was 11. She’s got that one memorised by now! She needs constant fuel for that big brain! She’s moved on to An Anthology of Eighteenth Century Charms cuz there’s nothing holding her back!” she mentioned in her tweets.

A careful observation will show how Hermione sports a SPEW badge in the illustration. Hermione started SPEW — Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare — to advocate the rights of house-elves who were often ill-treated. But Hermione’s plot that dealt with SPEW was cut out in the movies. Sophia pointed out that “Hermione’s activism is an important part of the character”.

While it has been well received this time, some people still found it difficult to digest the idea.

You can really tell her parents are dentists. :) — The Phantom of the Ottoman (@zgryphon) August 13, 2018

You look so beautiful, the Hermione hair is on point! — Anne [HAMMERMAN FANGIRL] (@xo_girlwonder) August 13, 2018

Oh no, the white supremacists have found me, whatever shall I do?

(The answer is draw more people of color… maybe Harry next?) — Sophia 🐥 (@peaceofseoul) August 14, 2018

I need Black Ron, high key. 😭 https://t.co/aMGryF34fl — Marcus Savage (@MDSavage63) August 13, 2018

Are you ready for a new series of Harry Potter fan art yet?

