Harpin’ on a Riff

It is believed that Charlie Musselwhite might be the only blues musician to get a huge ovation just for opening his briefcase, where he keeps his harmonicas. As far as musical instruments go, it’s a humble little thing that can be played any time, anywhere. But the 75-year-old Grammy-winning legend elevates its sound and tone into something that reaches deep down inside, alternately caressing your heart, and sometimes, wringing it too. “The blues is your buddy in good times and your comforter in bad times. It empowers you to keep going,” Musselwhite is known to say in interviews. This weekend, Indian fans will be packing the hall at Mehboob Studios to watch the winner of 35 Blues Music Awards take the stage for his debut performance at the 2019 Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai.

When did you pick up the harmonica? Was music always a dream when you were growing up in Memphis?

My dad played the harmonica, and there was always one lying around the house. By the time I became interested in playing blues on harmonica, I was already somewhat acquainted with how the instrument worked. It seemed like playing the blues on a harmonica was the most natural thing in the world to me. I call blues ‘heart music’ and I believe, if you have it in your heart, and feel compelled to play it, that is all that is required. It’s something like religion — all you have to do is believe.

You’d moved to Chicago in the early ‘60s. What was the scene like and, as a new kid on the block, what opportunities were there for a harmonica player?

I went to Chicago looking for factory work. I had no idea there was such a big blues scene. As soon as I discovered that, I started hanging out in all the blues clubs where I could listen to Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Big and Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson and a whole lot more. When I got to Chicago, I had no dream of being a professional musician. I was already playing blues but only for my own satisfaction. So, at first, when I was hanging out, I never told anybody I played, and I never asked to sit in. I was happy enough just to be in the clubs and listen to live blues by these great artistes. I had become real good friends with a waitress who worked where Muddy played, and she told Muddy that he ought to hear me play. That changed everything. If she hadn’t told him, I might not have ended up with this career in music.

Which of your albums and songs are you the most proud of?

Well, I like to think they all have something to offer. But my first album, Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s Southside Band, is the one that gave me a career and put me on the road. Since it was recorded on July 11, 1966, it has never been out of print — that’s more than 50 years. People still bring copies to my gigs to get them signed.

How long have you been travelling with a smiling Buddha in your harp case? What does it mean to you?

I don’t really like joining things, but I do consider myself a Buddhist. It makes sense to me but I’m not against what other people believe either. I’m a live and let live kind of guy.

What are your plans in India?

My wife and I intend to stay on after the festival. India is so fascinating, it’s hard to pick what to do and where to go. But first, we’re going to an Ayurvedic retreat in Kerala for a week.

