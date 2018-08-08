Happy Sawan Shivratri 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS, Wallpapers, Photos

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS: Send these greetings to your loved ones.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) Happy Sawan Shivratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS: Send these greetings to your loved ones.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2018 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS: During the month of Shravan, several devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva all across the world. Among the rest of the days in the month, Shravan Shivratri is considered to be the most auspicious day. On this day, devotees fast during the day and offer prayers to Lord Shiva at night. According to Hindu rituals, they also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja in order to usher in peace, good health, prosperity and marital bliss. This year, the day falls on August 9.

Millions of pilgrims, during the holy month of Savan, carry the holy Ganga water to worship Lord Shiva which is known as Kanwar Yatra. Millions of “kanwariyas”, or saffron clad devotees, collect the Ganga Jal from Hindu pilgrimage centres and go to the various temples of Lord Shiva to offer the Holy water.

This year, if you are staying away from your family, here are some messages to wish your relatives, friends or family members on Sawan Shivratri.

* Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with things good.

* May Lord Shiva bless us all and shower happiness upon each and everyone‘s family.

* Happy Shivratri! May Shivji shower his blessings on all of you.

* Wishing you all a very happy Mahahivrati.

* May Lord Shiva shower your divine blessings on this auspicious day.

* May Lord Shiva guide you all your life.

* May all your prayers be granted by Shiva!

* Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

