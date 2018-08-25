Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Pics, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Status, Photos and Greetings

Raksha Bandha is celebrated with much fanfare every year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) Raksha Bandha is celebrated with much fanfare every year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Pics, Messages, Status, Photos: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most anticipated festivals and every year it is celebrated with much aplomb. The day celebrates the bond that a sister shares with her brother and needless to say, it is very special. They may fight, pull each other’s legs, but they also have each other’s back and stand by each other in moments of need and crisis.

There is nothing quite like the bond that siblings share and it is no surprise that the day is marked with much fanfare. Sisters, on this day, tie a rakhi or a thread/band on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brothers promise to take care of their sisters and keep them away from evil. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 26.

Here’s a collection of special Facebook and Whatsapp messages, status, SMSes, and greetings to help you express your love in words.

* Missing those trifling fights and enormous love which we share.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

*Dear Bhaiya you are being badly missed. Love you to the moon and back..

Happy Rakhi.

* I may not be there to tie rakhi on your wrist but I know I am forever in your heart, Bhaiya. Happy Rakhi.

* Happy Rakhi, bhaiya.

* We gain and lose things everyday. But you’ll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* If I can choose my brother in next life, then I will choose you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* You were always my best friend, looking out for me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that may our bond of love continue to grow stronger.

* Dear brother, thanks for all that you have done for me.

* Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhaiya.

* You are all for one and one for all. You are a companion, a friend and also a savior. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

* Having a brother like you is a wonderful feeling. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

* I may search the world over, there could not be a better brother than you.

* Dear brother, even though I am far away from you, but you will always be there in my heart.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

