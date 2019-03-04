Happy Maha Shivratri 2019: Wishes, Images, SMS, Messages, Status and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Shivratri, one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals, is celebrated on the 14th day of every lunar month. There are 12 Shivratris in a year and one Maha Shivaratri. This year, it falls on March 4.

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast and visit Shiva temples across the country. Pujas are performed in the late evening and milk is offered to the Shivaling. At some temples, cultural programmes too are organised.

Celebrate this day with your loved ones by sharing these greetings.

* Shivratri blessings to you and your family.

* May Lord Shiva shower blessings upon each and everyone‘s family.

Happy Maha Shivratri.

*Wishing you all a very Happy Maha Shivrati.

* Om Namah Shivaya.

Happy Maha Shivratri.

*Happy Maha Shivratri. May lord Shiva grant you all your wishes.

* May Lord Shiva shower you with blessings on this auspicious day.

* May all your prayers be granted by Shiva!

* May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you with good health.