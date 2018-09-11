Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status, Pictures, Pics

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Haryali Teej and its origin can be traced back to the legend of Ma Hartalika. Here’s a collection of special Facebook and Whatsapp messages, status, SMSes, and greetings to help you celebrate the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 8:00:41 pm
This year Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 12.
India, with its cultural and religious diversity, has festivals all around the year. There is something or the other to celebrate and one such is Hartalika Teej. Considered as one of the most important Teej among the three, the day is commemorated and celebrated mainly by married women hailing from North India. Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Haryali Teej and its origin can be traced back to the legend of Ma Hartalika.

The day mainly remembers Goddess Parvati’s devotion towards Lord Shiva and the way it was reciprocated. This year it will be celebrated on September 12.

Here’s a collection of special Facebook and Whatsapp messages, status, SMSes, and greetings to help you celebrate the day.

On this day, women pray to the lord for a loving life partner.

*May the divine light of God
spread into your Life.
Wish you peace, prosperity, happiness
and good health.
Happy Teej

*Teej is meant to celebrate the goals and achievement that make your life full of happiness. The idols you believe in, the dream you love the best. Happy Teej.

Hartalika Teej is one of the most important Teej among the three.

* May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life.
Happy Teej!

On this day, devotees remember Goddess Parvati's devotion towards Lord Shiva.

* Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones.
Happy Teej!

The history of Hartalika Teej can be traced back to the legend of Ma Hartalika.

*May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life.
Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Haryali Teej.

*May Lord Vishnu bless you with prosperity.
Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wish your loved ones this Teej.

*May you be blessed with happiness this Teej!
Wish you and your family a very happy Teej!

