Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019: Inspirational Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh

This year marks the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Born in Patna, Guru Gobind Singh is known for his valiance as much as for his spiritual teachings. Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti falls in December or January every year, or even both months according to the Gregorian calendar. However, the annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary take place based on the Nanakshahi calendar.

Devotees commemorate the day through religious celebrations, prayers and offerings. The spiritual teachers and elders share the Guru’s life lessons and poems on this day. His tales of bravery and courage on the battlefields, especially those against the Mughals, are commemorated.

Here are few inspirational quotes by Guru Gobind Singh:

* “When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven.”

* “Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God.

Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The Merciful) are also the names given to Him.

Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names.

Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.”

* “I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.”

* “For this purpose was I born, let all virtuous people understand. I was born to advance righteousness, to emancipate the good, and to destroy all evil-doers root and branch.”

* “Egotism is such a terrible disease, he dies, to be reincarnated he continues coming and going.”

* “Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.”