Happy Father’s Day 2018: Photos, Quotes, Wishes, Pics and Greetings to send family and friends

Happy Fathers Day 2018: Wish your father in a special way with these quotes, pics, greetings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Fathers Day 2018: Wish your father in a special way with these quotes, pics, greetings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Parents selflessly showcase love and affection, and also inspire us to be better human beings. Asking for nothing in return, their contributions to our lives remain uncountable and incredible. However, as we go about in life, immersing ourselves in everything it has to offer, we often tend to take them and their sacrifices for granted. It is only fitting then that a day is kept exclusively for them, to pamper them and also remind how special they are to us.

Following this, several countries across the world observe Father’s Day on the third Sunday in the month of June. A father’s contribution in his child’s life is tremendous, and this day seeks to celebrate his presence. To help you wish your dear father in an affectionate and loving way, we have here some greetings, wishes, pics and quotes.

Check out some special photos, greetings, messages and wishes here.

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” — George Herbert

“A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men.” — Gregory E Lang

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

“My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try.” — Michael Jordan

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

“Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” — Barack Obama

So, which wish would you send to your dad this Father’s Day? Tell us in the comments below.

