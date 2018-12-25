Happy Christmas Day 2018: Merry Christmas Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Merry Christmas 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Status for Whatsapp and Facebook: There is much excitement and cheer in the air and not without a reason. On December 25, Christmas is celebrated across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Sounds of hymns and carols and hearty laughter fill up the air, and so does the smell of delicious food.

People regal in the warm embrace of their near and dear ones and if you want to make this season super special, then spread some Christmas cheer and love by sending these Christmas greetings and messages to everyone you hold close.

* Count your blessing and make a wish under the Christmas tree.

May you have a Merry Christmas!

* ‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace.

Merry Christmas!

* Wishing you the best during this joyful season.

I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness.

Merry Christmas!

* Wish you all lovely people out there a Merry Christmas!

* May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note.

* Christmas is a special time to enjoy with all your loved ones.

Merry Christmas!

* May the light of Christmas guide you in your journey ahead.

Merry Christmas!

* I wish you good health and happiness as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas!

* May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings.

Merry Christmas!

* I offer you this season’s gifts of unending joy.

Merry Christmas!

* May this festive season sparkle and shine. Merry Christmas!

May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer.

Merry Christmas!

*Warmest greetings of this festive season.

Merry Christmas!

* To a joyful present and a well-remembered past. Merry Christmas!

*May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to fill every desire.

Merry Christmas!

* Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

* Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season.

Merry Christmas!

May Christmas dispel darkness and bring forth light.