Inside Hansika Motwanni’s Mumbai home: Marble statement walls, a ‘gifting wardrobe’ and a chic girly bedroom

Hansika Motwanni's home tour with Farah Khan is part décor inspiration, part comedy show. From a dramatic marble wall to a wardrobe just for gifts, here’s what makes her space personal and playful.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Take a tour of Hansika Motwanni’s new homeTake a tour of Hansika Motwanni’s new home (Source: Instagram/Hansika Motwanni)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Hansika Motwanni’s new home recently turned into the setting of equal parts décor inspiration and comic madness when filmmaker Farah Khan, accompanied by her cook Dilip, dropped by for an episode of her YouTube vlog. What followed was not just a celebrity home tour but a free-flowing conversation about childhood stardom, family, food experiments, and a space that feels deeply personal yet unmistakably glamorous.

Welcoming Farah and team into her house, Hansika’s home immediately stands out for its warm, lived-in vibe. From the Christmas décor still in place to family photographs dotting the living room, the house reflects a strong emotional anchor rather than just aesthetic choices.

“I am loving it. I am loving the house. The vibe,” Farah remarks, setting the tone for the tour.

A living room built around marble and memories

One of the most striking features of the house is a dramatic marble wall in the living area. As Farah pauses to admire it, Hansika explains its backstory with pride.

“This is book marble. When the building was made, at that time, mom got it from outside… because it didn’t fit in the lift,” she says, adding that the slab is a single piece. Farah is visibly impressed: “Is this one piece? Oh my God. It’s lovely. This is the best thing for me. It is gorgeous (sic).”

Hansika Motwanni home One of the most striking features of the house is a dramatic marble wall in the living area. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

The living room also houses framed family photographs of Hansika with her girlfriends, mother, brother, and her pets, giving the space an intimate, almost scrapbook-like quality. 

A guest room, a glam room, and a wardrobe just for gifts

As the tour moves deeper into the house, Farah declares the guest room “such a big guest room” and promptly jokes about moving in herself. But the real surprise comes in the form of what Hansika calls her “gifting wardrobe.”

Story continues below this ad

“What does gifting a wardrobe mean?” Farah asks, before insisting on opening it. Hansika protests—“No, don’t open it, please”—but inside are shelves neatly stacked with presents, many meant for friends’ children and visiting guests. “As I said, gifts are kept for the guests, beautiful yaar,” Farah sums up approvingly.

Hansika also reveals her creative side through paintings displayed around the house. One unfinished piece catches Farah’s attention. “Painting means you have also become an artist?” she asks. Hansika responds simply, “I paint, ma’am.”

The bedroom: girly, but not pink

Hansika’s bedroom continues the soft, feminine aesthetic, complete with lacy curtains sourced from Dubai. “Mom got everything. All the curtains are from Dubai,” she says. Farah appreciates that the room is “so girly,” before adding, “But still it’s not pink. Thank God.”

Hansika Motwanni home Hansika’s bedroom continues the soft, feminine aesthetic, complete with lacy curtains sourced from Dubai. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

The conversation naturally drifts to Hansika’s long career, beginning with her childhood role in Koi… Mil Gaya. Hansika recalls, “I signed it on my 8th birthday. It was released on my 10th birthday.” She later became a leading actress at 19, with her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun becoming a major hit when she was just 16.

Story continues below this ad

“I am still a baby for my mom,” Hansika says, as Farah laughingly declares, “Mona ji is quite the boss.”

Bags, patience boxes, and a Sindhi touch

Hansika’s vanity and storage areas reveal her love for organisation, especially when it comes to handbags. As Farah surveys the neatly arranged collection, she quips, “After Ameesha Patel, if someone has bags, then this is it.” Hansika explains simply, “They have to breathe.”

Hansika Motwanni home Hansika’s vanity and storage areas reveal her love for organisation, especially when it comes to handbags. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

A Sindhi artefact catches Farah’s eye, prompting her to call the décor “very Sindhi,” a nod to Hansika’s roots. Asked what one decorative box holds, Hansika deadpans, “My patience.”

The kitchen turns into a comedy set

The tour ends where Farah vlogs often peaks: in the kitchen. The duo attempts a “pesto sauce with a twist,” substituting pine nuts with walnuts. “That’s the Hansika twist,” she says.

Story continues below this ad

As ingredients go into the mixer, Farah provides running commentary, culinary confusion, and sharp one-liners. When Dilip calls the pesto a chutney, Hansika snaps back, “Excuse me, bro. This is pesto sauce. This is not chutney.”

Hansika proudly shows off her Japanese knives, casually mentioning one cost “19,000,” prompting disbelief from everyone present. The final verdict on the food? Surprisingly positive. “It’s very tasty,” Dilip admits, while Farah concedes, “You’re not coming in the worst food category.”

A home that mirrors its owner

By the end of the vlog, what stands out is not just Hansika’s taste in marble, décor, or designer bags, but the warmth of a home anchored by her mother, her pets, and a sense of playful ease. 

It’s a space where Christmas trees linger, gifts are always ready for guests, and even a casual cooking session turns into full-blown entertainment.

Story continues below this ad

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
From 'Yes, Boss' to 'Circle Back Tuesday': How Gen Z is redrawing the professional line
gen z
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
Celebrity nutritionist reasons why you must not eat after sunset: 'Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers'
eating
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tv shows
The after-school ritual: How 90s and 2000s animation shaped a generation
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement