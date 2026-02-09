Inside Hansika Motwanni’s Mumbai home: Marble statement walls, a ‘gifting wardrobe’ and a chic girly bedroom

Actor Hansika Motwanni’s new home recently turned into the setting of equal parts décor inspiration and comic madness when filmmaker Farah Khan, accompanied by her cook Dilip, dropped by for an episode of her YouTube vlog. What followed was not just a celebrity home tour but a free-flowing conversation about childhood stardom, family, food experiments, and a space that feels deeply personal yet unmistakably glamorous.

Welcoming Farah and team into her house, Hansika’s home immediately stands out for its warm, lived-in vibe. From the Christmas décor still in place to family photographs dotting the living room, the house reflects a strong emotional anchor rather than just aesthetic choices.

“I am loving it. I am loving the house. The vibe,” Farah remarks, setting the tone for the tour.

A living room built around marble and memories

One of the most striking features of the house is a dramatic marble wall in the living area. As Farah pauses to admire it, Hansika explains its backstory with pride.

“This is book marble. When the building was made, at that time, mom got it from outside… because it didn’t fit in the lift,” she says, adding that the slab is a single piece. Farah is visibly impressed: “Is this one piece? Oh my God. It’s lovely. This is the best thing for me. It is gorgeous (sic).”

The living room also houses framed family photographs of Hansika with her girlfriends, mother, brother, and her pets, giving the space an intimate, almost scrapbook-like quality.

A guest room, a glam room, and a wardrobe just for gifts

As the tour moves deeper into the house, Farah declares the guest room “such a big guest room” and promptly jokes about moving in herself. But the real surprise comes in the form of what Hansika calls her “gifting wardrobe.”

“What does gifting a wardrobe mean?” Farah asks, before insisting on opening it. Hansika protests—“No, don’t open it, please”—but inside are shelves neatly stacked with presents, many meant for friends’ children and visiting guests. “As I said, gifts are kept for the guests, beautiful yaar,” Farah sums up approvingly.

Hansika also reveals her creative side through paintings displayed around the house. One unfinished piece catches Farah’s attention. “Painting means you have also become an artist?” she asks. Hansika responds simply, “I paint, ma’am.”

The bedroom: girly, but not pink

Hansika’s bedroom continues the soft, feminine aesthetic, complete with lacy curtains sourced from Dubai. “Mom got everything. All the curtains are from Dubai,” she says. Farah appreciates that the room is “so girly,” before adding, “But still it’s not pink. Thank God.”

The conversation naturally drifts to Hansika’s long career, beginning with her childhood role in Koi… Mil Gaya. Hansika recalls, “I signed it on my 8th birthday. It was released on my 10th birthday.” She later became a leading actress at 19, with her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun becoming a major hit when she was just 16.

“I am still a baby for my mom,” Hansika says, as Farah laughingly declares, “Mona ji is quite the boss.”

Bags, patience boxes, and a Sindhi touch

Hansika’s vanity and storage areas reveal her love for organisation, especially when it comes to handbags. As Farah surveys the neatly arranged collection, she quips, “After Ameesha Patel, if someone has bags, then this is it.” Hansika explains simply, “They have to breathe.”

A Sindhi artefact catches Farah’s eye, prompting her to call the décor “very Sindhi,” a nod to Hansika’s roots. Asked what one decorative box holds, Hansika deadpans, “My patience.”

The kitchen turns into a comedy set

The tour ends where Farah vlogs often peaks: in the kitchen. The duo attempts a “pesto sauce with a twist,” substituting pine nuts with walnuts. “That’s the Hansika twist,” she says.

As ingredients go into the mixer, Farah provides running commentary, culinary confusion, and sharp one-liners. When Dilip calls the pesto a chutney, Hansika snaps back, “Excuse me, bro. This is pesto sauce. This is not chutney.”

Hansika proudly shows off her Japanese knives, casually mentioning one cost “19,000,” prompting disbelief from everyone present. The final verdict on the food? Surprisingly positive. “It’s very tasty,” Dilip admits, while Farah concedes, “You’re not coming in the worst food category.”

A home that mirrors its owner

By the end of the vlog, what stands out is not just Hansika’s taste in marble, décor, or designer bags, but the warmth of a home anchored by her mother, her pets, and a sense of playful ease.

It’s a space where Christmas trees linger, gifts are always ready for guests, and even a casual cooking session turns into full-blown entertainment.