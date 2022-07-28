Witness ’75 years of Reel Magic’ with a special package celebrating landmark films from each decade

Indian Cinema has evolved drastically over the past 75 years and has been an intrinsic part of everyone’s life in the country. To celebrate these ’75 years of Reel Magic’, Habitat Film Club is all set to showcase a special package of landmark films from each decade.

Using original format 35 mm films, it will include critically-acclaimed Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil films.

“It is a look back with nostalgia not just at Indian cinema and its changing face and pace over the last 75 years, but a celebration of our own 35 mm projectors that we began our Habitat Film journey with, 25 years ago. Projectors which we have nursed and zealously maintained in working order, despite the changing face of projection technology. Today as the world has switched almost entirely to digital screenings, we are possibly one of the few surviving spaces that still houses and uses 35mm projectors in addition to the latest format digital projection equipment,” the press release said.

In collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the 35 mm package will be introduced on August 1 by noted film scholar, Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU. Before each screening, film scholars Smita Banerjee, Bijoy Philip, Abhija Ghosh and Anugyan Nag will share their valuable insights.

According to Habitat Film Club, all screenings are free and open to the public at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

Here’s the schedule of screenings for your reference:

August 1 – 6:30 pm Barsaat (35mm/Hindi/1949/171 mins)Dir.Raj Kapoor. Introduction to the package by Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU.

August 2 – 6:30 pm Pather Panchali (35mm/Bengali/1955/122 mins) Dir. Satyajit Ray. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Smita Banerjee.

August 3 – 6:30 pm Chemmeen (35mm/Malayalam/ 1965/140 mins) Dir.Ramu Kariat. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Bijoy Philip.

August 16 – 6:30 pm Ankur (35mm/Hindi/1974/124 mins) Dir.Shyam Benegal. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.

August 19 – 6:30 pm Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (35mm/Hindi/1983/132 mins) Dir. Kundan Shah. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.

August 29 – 6:30 pm Roja (35mm/ Tamil/1992/137 mins) Dir.Mani Ratnam. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.

August 30 – 6:30 pm Harishchandrachi Factory (35mm/ Marathi/2010/96 mins) Dir.Paresh Mokashi. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.

