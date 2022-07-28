Witness ’75 years of Reel Magic’ with a special package celebrating landmark films from each decade

July 28, 2022 7:12:44 pm
Indian Cinema has evolved drastically over the past 75 years and has been an intrinsic part of everyone’s life in the country. To celebrate these ’75 years of Reel Magic’, Habitat Film Club is all set to showcase a special package of landmark films from each decade.
Using original format 35 mm films, it will include critically-acclaimed Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil films.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“It is a look back with nostalgia not just at Indian cinema and its changing face and pace over the last 75 years, but a celebration of our own 35 mm projectors that we began our Habitat Film journey with, 25 years ago. Projectors which we have nursed and zealously maintained in working order, despite the changing face of projection technology. Today as the world has switched almost entirely to digital screenings, we are possibly one of the few surviving spaces that still houses and uses 35mm projectors in addition to the latest format digital projection equipment,” the press release said.
Subscriber Only Stories
In collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the 35 mm package will be introduced on August 1 by noted film scholar, Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU. Before each screening, film scholars Smita Banerjee, Bijoy Philip, Abhija Ghosh and Anugyan Nag will share their valuable insights.
According to Habitat Film Club, all screenings are free and open to the public at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.
Here’s the schedule of screenings for your reference:
August 1 – 6:30 pm Barsaat (35mm/Hindi/1949/171 mins)Dir.Raj Kapoor. Introduction to the package by Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU.
August 2 – 6:30 pm Pather Panchali (35mm/Bengali/1955/122 mins) Dir. Satyajit Ray. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Smita Banerjee.
August 3 – 6:30 pm Chemmeen (35mm/Malayalam/ 1965/140 mins) Dir.Ramu Kariat. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Bijoy Philip.
August 16 – 6:30 pm Ankur (35mm/Hindi/1974/124 mins) Dir.Shyam Benegal. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.
August 19 – 6:30 pm Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (35mm/Hindi/1983/132 mins) Dir. Kundan Shah. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.
August 29 – 6:30 pm Roja (35mm/ Tamil/1992/137 mins) Dir.Mani Ratnam. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.
August 30 – 6:30 pm Harishchandrachi Factory (35mm/ Marathi/2010/96 mins) Dir.Paresh Mokashi. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Dhanush treats fans to Vaathi teaser on his 39th birthday
Entering Pollywood has been a fight but a beautiful one, says Hashneen Chauhan
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki look revealed, see their leaked photo from London set
As Neena Gupta, Masaba return with Masaba Masaba 2, here’s what to expect
Sameera Reddy shares easy eye shadow hack using a spoon
Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’
Ukraine war will not be free pass for drug cheats, says WADA boss
The Legend movie review: An elaborate advertisement of a bloated ego
Delhi education dept orders safety audit of all vehicles taking kids to school
Boy sings song in a police station, reminds netizens of ‘Action Hero Biju’ scene. Watch video
Explained: Why is one of the world’s wealthiest artists set to burn his artwork?
Oppenheimer teaser introduces the ‘man who moved the Earth’. Watch video