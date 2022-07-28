scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Witness ’75 years of Reel Magic’ with a special package celebrating landmark films from each decade

According to Habitat Film Club, all screenings are free and open to the public at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 7:12:44 pm
A still from 'Pather Panchali' (File photo)

Indian Cinema has evolved drastically over the past 75 years and has been an intrinsic part of everyone’s life in the country. To celebrate these ’75 years of Reel Magic’, Habitat Film Club is all set to showcase a special package of landmark films from each decade.

Using original format 35 mm films, it will include critically-acclaimed Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil films.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“It is a look back with nostalgia not just at Indian cinema and its changing face and pace over the last 75 years, but a celebration of our own 35 mm projectors that we began our Habitat Film journey with, 25 years ago. Projectors which we have nursed and zealously maintained in working order, despite the changing face of projection technology. Today as the world has switched almost entirely to digital screenings, we are possibly one of the few surviving spaces that still houses and uses 35mm projectors in addition to the latest format digital projection equipment,” the press release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected

In collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the 35 mm package will be introduced on August 1 by noted film scholar, Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU. Before each screening, film scholars Smita Banerjee, Bijoy Philip, Abhija Ghosh and Anugyan Nag will share their valuable insights.

According to Habitat Film Club, all screenings are free and open to the public at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

Here’s the schedule of screenings for your reference:

August 1 – 6:30 pm Barsaat (35mm/Hindi/1949/171 mins)Dir.Raj Kapoor. Introduction to the package by Ira Bhaskar, professor of Cinema Studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU.

August 2 – 6:30 pm Pather Panchali (35mm/Bengali/1955/122 mins) Dir. Satyajit Ray. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Smita Banerjee.

August 3 – 6:30 pm Chemmeen (35mm/Malayalam/ 1965/140 mins) Dir.Ramu Kariat. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Bijoy Philip.

August 16 – 6:30 pm Ankur (35mm/Hindi/1974/124 mins) Dir.Shyam Benegal. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.

August 19 – 6:30 pm Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (35mm/Hindi/1983/132 mins) Dir. Kundan Shah. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.

August 29 – 6:30 pm Roja (35mm/ Tamil/1992/137 mins) Dir.Mani Ratnam. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Abhija Ghosh.

August 30 – 6:30 pm Harishchandrachi Factory (35mm/ Marathi/2010/96 mins) Dir.Paresh Mokashi. The film will be introduced by film scholar, Anugyan Nag.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: Why is one of the world's wealthiest artists set to burn his a...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement