scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ exhibit dazzles in New York

A version of Klimt's most famous work, "The Kiss," painted in 1907-8 during the height of his golden period, seemingly drips off the new museum's marble walls onto the floor.

Gustav Klimt, Gustav Klimt exhibition, Gustav Klimt famous works'Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion' immersive exhibition at the Hall Des Lumieres, the former Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, in New York. (REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

Austrian Symbolist artist Gustav Klimt‘s masterpieces are coming to life in an immersive exhibit in New York, inaugurating a new museum that merges technology, art and music.

“Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion,” which opens on Wednesday, enfolds visitors in 30-foot (9-meter) high images of his works in the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building in Manhattan, now the 33,000-square-foot Hall des Lumières.

A version of Klimt’s most famous work, “The Kiss,” painted in 1907-8 during the height of his golden period, seemingly drips off the new museum’s marble walls onto the floor.

Gustav Klimt, Gustav Klimt exhibition, Gustav Klimt famous works ‘Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion’ immersive exhibition at the Hall Des Lumieres. (REUTERS/Roselle Chen)

“When you put this not on the canvas but on the wall, you can see it’s like a new world every time,” said Gianfranco Iannuzzi, the year-long show’s creative director.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

“You are not in front of something like a cinema screen or in a museum like a painting, but you are inside and you have a different kind of situation with the way you look, but also hear and also move around,” he added. “All of this is a special… sensitive and emotional experience.”

ALSO READ |Behind the Art: Why is Diego Velázquez’s Las Meninas one of the most written about paintings of all time?

Iannuzzi, who created the “Van Gogh, Starry Night” show currently at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, hopes such exhibitions will make traditional artworks more popular.

“It’s very important to open the art and the culture to a large audience,” he said.

Advertisement

New York’s new digital art center is jointly owned and operated by French museum manager Culturespaces and IMG, a global events, sports and talent management company.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:30:55 pm
Next Story

Joshua accepts terms for Dec 3 title fight with Fury

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Emmy 2022, Emmy red carpet, photo gallery, Indian Express, lifestyle
Emmys 2022: From Zendaya to Elle Fanning, best style moments from the star-studded event
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement