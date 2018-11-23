Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018 Quotes: Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. It is celebrated on the day of Karthik Purnima according to the lunar calendar, which falls during the months of October-November, every year. This year, it will be observed on November 23.

Born on April 15, 1469, at a Bedi Kshatriya family in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now in Pakistan, Guru Nanak is one of the ten celebrated Sikh gurus who helped in shaping Sikhism. Known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings, the words of the saint are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib. People believe that the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev descended upon each of the nine subsequent Gurus.

To commemorate his birth, followers around the world set out for early morning processions (prabhat pheri). They sing hymns throughout the day to remember him and his teachings. Some organisations donate clothes and essential items to the poor and serve food to people – poor and rich alike – as they celebrate this day.

With Guru Granth Sahib being read continuously for 48 hours, the celebration of the guru’s birth anniversary begins two days prior to the actual date.

His teachings are known to have touched the lives of many and on this day, to celebrate his birth anniversary, we bring a few memorable, inspiring quotes by Guru Nanak.

Wish you all a happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.