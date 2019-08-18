Gulzar’s 85th birthday: Some lesser-known facts about the lyricist

One of the most celebrated lyricists in Bollywood, Gulzar is known for his clever wordplay, heart-tugging poetry and for writing and directing some memorable films. His contribution to Hindi films is unmatched and the veteran refuses to slow down, staying abreast with the current times, infusing his words with today’s flavours without compromising on their appeal.

On his 85th birthday, we bring you some of the lesser-known facts about the lyricist.

* Gulzar is actually the artist’s pen name. His original name is Sampooran Singh Kalra.

*Gulzar was born in Jhelum District, which is now situated in Pakistan. His family moved to India after Partition.

* He started working under Bimal Roy Productions in 1961. Two years later, he started his journey as a lyricist for Roy’s Bandini.

* In 1971, he made his directorial debut with Mere Apne. It was based on Tapan Sinha’s film, Apanjan.

* In 1988, Gulzar forayed into television with the television film Mirza Ghalib.

* In 1992, the serial Jungle Book – Mowgli was made by National Film Development Corporation. And the famous song “Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai” was penned by Gulzar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

“I played some tunes and he (Gulzar) wrote this line ‘Chaddi Pehen Ke Phool Khila Hai’ and we recorded the song. It became a big success,” Bhardwaj, who went on to collaborate with Gulzar in all his films, was quoted as saying.