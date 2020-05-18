Gulzar pens poem on the plight of migrant workers; watch video

Gulzar has responded to the situation like the way he does and can: with a pen. (Photo: Express Archive) Gulzar has responded to the situation like the way he does and can: with a pen. (Photo: Express Archive)

With every passing day, the plight of migrant workers is taking a new shape. The pandemic has affected all, but it has affected them far more severely. While many have spoken and voiced their concerns on this, Gulzar has responded to the situation in a way only he can: with a pen.

The lyricist and poet recently shared a poem he has written on their apathy. He weaved in their pain, and also reasoned their urgency to go back home. The constant refrain in his poem is “they will go to die there – where there is life”, implying in the cities and in their workspaces, they are identified in terms of their labour and not as human beings.

He begins the poem by stating there was once a pandemic and every machine in the city had stopped. The only thing that still worked were the worker’s hands and legs which they used to go back home. And they did so knowing all the dangers and threats that came with it, for one can die only where there is life. And for them and so many others, it is their village where their family and houses are, where there are fields which still call their own.

The poem is both a reminder and a chronicle of what is happening right now, of the inequitable distribution of pain and the universal urge to go home when crisis strikes.

Translated in English by Rakshanda Jalil, the poem reads like this.

The pandemic raged

The workers and labourers fled to their homes

All the machines ground to a halt in the cities

Only their hands and feet moved

Their lives they had planted back in the villages

The sowing and the harvesting was all back there

Of the jowar, wheat, corn, bajra – all of it

Those divisions with the cousins and brothers

Those fights at the canals and waterways

The strongmen, hired sometimes from their side and sometimes from this

The lawsuits dating back to grandparents and grand uncles

Engagements, marriages, fields

Drought, flood, the fear: will the skies rain or not?

They will go to die there – where there is life

Here, they have only brought their bodies and plugged them in!

They pulled out the plugs

‘Come, let’s go home’ – and they set off

They will go to die there – where there is life.

