Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics

The guitar certainly is an integral part of college hangouts, home functions or any musical evening. For those with an inclination towards music, yet not too much so as to make a living out of it, the six-stringed instrument is one of the main means of leisure. The popularity of guitar is no news; however, not many know about a ‘guitar village’ which exists in the eastern part of the country.

Situated in West Bengal‘s North 24 Parganas district, the village named Chanditala Kaugachi is a prime hub of guitar-making. Guitars are made in every house of this village. Although the sound of someone playing the guitar is not heard, but the sound of guitar-making can be heard all around.

Several guitar factories are located in this village of North 24 Parganas’ Shyamnagar area. All along the road, left and right, only tools of guitar-making can be spotted. But how is this musical instrument made?

“Earlier, most guitars were made in factories of Dumdum area. Over here, the guitars were primarily painted and polished. Then gradually the labourers learnt to make these guitars all by themselves. From one person to the other, at one point the whole village started making guitars like this,” said Khokon Roy, owner of a guitar factory in Chanditala Kaugachi.

Today, guitars are being distributed across the state as well as abroad. Countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan have a huge demand for guitars from this village, he added. Khokon has been involved in the guitar-making business for the past 20 years.

Thirty-five-year-old Babu Mondal, a worker in one of the guitar factories, said, “Earlier the village boys used to go outside to work. Ever since the guitar factories have been set up in the village, everyone is able to earn well whilst working from here.” He added, “The villagers had no idea about making these musical instruments. Now everyone knows.”

While there are numerous kinds of guitars available, only five or six of them are manufactured in this village. Ghoranim wood from Assam is imported for making these guitars.

“The first step of making the guitar starts with its neck. It is cut to the right size and arrives at the fittings room. On the other hand, the main body is made in a separate place and comes in different shapes, according to the type of the guitar. After the body is made, a piece of plywood is glued on both sides and bolted with nuts and screws, after which they are left for drying in the sun. Then comes the fittings, that is, the work of joining the neck with the body. Once it is complete, it goes to the polishing room. There it is painted and polished and sent to the main room. This is where the tuning of the guitar starts. String fittings are done here. Then the whole guitar is completed and packed and sent to different destinations as per the order,” explained Babu.

According to workers and factory owners, the demand for these guitars are more from overseas buyers than local customers. Businessmen from different countries and abroad order guitars at wholesale rates from the factories here.

Guitar is more than just a musical instrument; it is an indicator of a culture. Such a beautiful confluence of the village and the city can be made possible only through music, guitar being the means of it in this case.

