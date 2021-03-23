Graffiti artist Daku’s latest mural is a take on Chennai’s water crisis

The mural can be found in Kannagi Nagar, and it "marks the culmination of the second edition of Kannagi Art District". (Photo: Instagram/@daku156)

Indian graffiti artist ‘Daku’, who remains anonymous and mostly uses shadow-play in his works, has once again done an impressive job, in the form of an artwork. He has made a social commentary on a crisis situation in the country — that of the depleting groundwater reserves in major Indian cities.

In a social media post, the artist has explained that this time, his “experiments with shadows” has been done in the city of Chennai, wherein he has worked on a wall which shows people lining up to fill their buckets.

“I have been wanting to work on the topics which keep repeating in history. Chennai has a long history of water crisis. The city was not meant to the kind of metropolis it is today,” he wrote in the caption.

“On 19 June 2019, Chennai city officials declared “Day Zero”, indicating that the water in the city had depleted, as the four main reservoirs supplying water had run dry. Twenty one cities in India will run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting around 100 million people, claims a report by NITI Ayog,” the artist continued.

Explaining the mural, Daku said that it “appears like a problem”, “mimicking the crisis itself and appearing only as the sun goes up, to reveal the ramifications of this water shortage. The wait for the image acts as a metaphor for the wait for water in the city, but also for time itself — reappearing year after year”.

The work has been done for the St+art India Foundation, which has also shared the artwork on its page, revealing that it has been done in the Kannagi Art District, along with “@asianpaints, @chennaicorp, @csclofficial and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board”.

The mural can be found in Kannagi Nagar, and it “marks the culmination of the second edition of Kannagi Art District”.

