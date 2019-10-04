Good, Bad, Better

Akarsh Khurana has been to war before. In 2011, he presented Baghdad Wedding after carrying it inside himself for three years. The production, about the relationship among three friends in Iraq during the US occupation, won three awards at the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards 2012, including Best Play. It also laid the ground for another drama set in a world that’s turned into a battleground, The Kite Runner. The play is a part of Aadyam and will be staged in Delhi’s Kamani auditorium on October 5 and 6.

Khurana, founder of theatre group AKvarious Productions, confesses to being a procrastinator, and glosses over the detail that he has produced more than 60 plays in 19 years of which he has directed more than 20. Or that, as a young theatreperson, he won Best Director twice at Thespo, the country’s foremost youth theatre festivals. Excerpts from an interview with Khurana:

The Kite Runner was published in 2003. What took you so long to create the play?

When I saw the adaptation in a bookshop, I was very surprised because I thought this was a very difficult book to adapt. I feel Baghdad Wedding was a boot camp for me because, if I hadn’t done that, I would not have been able to achieve The Kite Runner.

The story involves great political events, such as the Soviet conquest of Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, among others. How do you balance the personal story of two boys with the political upheavals?

The events in the book span the 1970s to when the World Trade Centres came down. It is almost like a period play. For me, the story has great human resonance. It revolves around Amir, the protagonist, and his guilt and betrayal. It is a story of innocence lost and decisions taken, but these are told against a backdrop of conflict. There is an element of conflict throughout the story but the play is also about internal conflict. You are invested in a man’s journey as he tries to find redemption for himself. There are mentions of Afghanistan, a happy and peaceful place until all hell breaks loose and the Taliban rolls in.

The plot travels across geographical locations. How do you recreate this on stage?

One of the biggest challenges was that the plot starts in Afghanistan, moves to San Francisco and then to Pakistan, and back to Afghanistan. Rather than being literal, we decided to build the play on Amir’s memories. We chose a slightly abstract set. When you walk in, it feels as if you have walked into the ruins of something that was once beautiful. This theme permeates the story; whether it is about a country that was once beautiful and went to rot or about a relationship that was once strong and then went into a traumatic space.

You have made some unconventional casting decisions, especially of Nipun Dharmadhikari as Amir. How do you choose your actors?

It’s instinct. Nipun is more a director than an actor but I have known him as a person and he played a small role in my film, Karwaan. There is a vulnerability about him as well as a thinking side. This is what I wanted. It is an unconventional choice, and that will divide opinion. Casting my father (Akash Khurana) as Baba, Amir’s father, seemed obvious, but he comes with a great deal of experience and talent and I knew that, emotionally, he would be the spine of the play. Abhishek Saha, who is playing Hassan, Amir’s childhood friend, is a huge fan of the book. He is a wonderful actor but it was his passion for the text that really drew me to say yes to him.