Gone with the wind

Words such as progressive, path breaking, political and androgynous, for a while now, have been used to describe HUEMN — the ready-to-wear label run by designers Pranav Mishra and Shyma Shetty. But after their recent showcase on day one of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020, one may want to change the terminology the label is identified with.

The Delhi-based designers had made quite a name for themselves in a relatively short span of time for their street-heavy style, political conciousness and clothes with strong social commentary. On wednesday night, they presented Pepsi® x HUEMN COLLECTION, at a show that began one hour 15 minutes late. But in this denim-heavy collection, sadly, there was no politics or consciousness. We saw a lot of distressed jeans, denim shirts, leggings, some plaid and a first from the label — sequinned dresses. Bomber jackets and sweatshirts were also spotted, but they are staple offerings from the HUEMN stable, and nothing to write home about. Shades of white and blue dominated the collection, and we also saw transparent rain ponchos, with a huge soft drink bottle emblazoned on them. There were abstract prints too.

Showstopper Disha Patani’s look — of flared blue jeans, paired with a white knotted t-shirt — was very anticlimactic and underwhelming, given the long wait for the show.

The clothes did have a distinct street edge to them, but the glaring logo and invocation of the soft drink brand, in many forms was a strong distraction from the aesthetics of the clothes. There have been successful attempts at blending pop culture and art. Andy Warhol has immortalised the Campbell soup can using a similar template. But the soft drink can and bottle used as a prop, and as an embellishment on ensembles, cannot and didn’t have the same effect.

HUEMN, in the past, has discussed themes like gender, identity, androgyny and current political happenings in their work and directly on the ramp. Unisexual, androgynous clothing is their calling card. They have also presented hijab on the ramp. Their last collection, showcased in Delhi, was a tribute to Kashmir, inspired by the duo’s sojourns in the valley. Prior to that, they spoke of Islamophobia.

The duo was attempting to glorify and symbolise pop culture this time, which had no significant result even in terms of the theme chosen. Post the show, whispers of ‘corporate branding’, ‘sponsor pressure’ were heard in the audience. And we get it, that there are trappings when a big corporate sponsor is in the picture and the designers don’t have to worry about paying their workers and artisans. But we wonder, is it worth it, if it is at the cost of your core design values and aesthetic ethos? The answer, we think, is no.