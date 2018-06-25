Global Beatles Day: What is it and why is it celebrated

The reason for choosing June 25 to celebrate Global Beatles Day has a story behind it. The reason for choosing June 25 to celebrate Global Beatles Day has a story behind it.

Once famously said by John Lennon that they are more famous than Jesus, the fame of English band The Beatles needs no retelling. Comprising of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, The Beatles, for many, became a way of life and still is. In a bid to honour the musicians, every year on June 25, Global Beatles Day is celebrated. Often referred to as the world’s love letter day to the band, it was founded in 2009 and includes people collectively celebrating and rejoicing the band’s ideals and promoting their music and words.

The reason for choosing June 25 to celebrate the band has a story behind it. On this day, the song ‘All you need is love’, written by Lennon was performed for the first time on the BBC program Our World in 1967. It was broadcast in 26 countries and was watched by 400 million people. Faith Cohen, the originator of the idea was quoted as saying in an interview with KeepIn Calendar, “The purpose is to have a globally recognised day to thank and acknowledge the Beatles for all they have done to change the world.”

Over the years, The Beatles has achieved an iconic status. They are one of the best selling bands in history and has had over 800 million albums, both physical and digital copies. They are the recipients of seven Grammy Awards, fifteen Ivor Novello Awards, and Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Every year this day is celebrated by fans on several social media platforms, remembering the band that was and the words they left behind.

