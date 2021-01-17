Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman pay tributes

Indian classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan has passed away. He was 89. Khan received several awards in his lifetime, most notable being the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, he came from a family of musicians.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar shared this news on Twitter and wrote: “Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the.”

In another tweet she shared that her niece learnt singing from him and so did she. “Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.”

Khan’s daughter-in-law had told PTI that he breathed his last at his Bandra home at 12.37 pm. Later, she shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing: “With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago. (sic)”

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan also expressed his sadness. “Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Music composer AR Rahman shared a song and wrote, “The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world RoseHibiscusSunflowerBlossomTulip#UstadGhulamMustafa.”

