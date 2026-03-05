‘Everybody flies out the same night’: Why Gen Z is swapping the ‘big fat Indian wedding’ for purposeful intimacy

Ishita Talwar, 26, had one very firm rule going into her January wedding last year. She wanted no dreamy outfits, no selfie stands, and absolutely no phoolon ki chaddar. Instead, she wore a simple beige saree with a shiny organza veil, borrowed a heavy phulkari chunni from her uncle, a gift he’d brought from Amritsar, and had her haldi lehenga flown in from the US by her massi (maternal aunt), who wore it years ago, then took it right back after the festivities. The wedding was held in a single day. Guests flew in on Saturday, haldi and sangeet on Sunday morning, pheras at noon, lunch at 2 pm, bidaai at 4 pm. “Everybody flies out the same night, back to their respective places and schedules,” she explained the plans.

“The biggest influence behind my choice was alignment with my values,” she tells indianexpress.com. “I wanted the celebration to reflect simplicity, sustainability, and genuine connection rather than scale or spectacle.” Talwar isn’t an outlier. She’s part of a growing cohort of young Indians who are proudly pushing back against the “big fat indian wedding”. But is this a genuine cultural shift or just a phase that will fade, as many trends do?

A new kind of ‘I Do’

The trend accelerated after the COVID pandemic, which forced everyone to shrink their guest lists, and then never quite reversed. Mohsin Khan, founder of Vivah Luxury Weddings and a Delhi wedding planner with 15 years in the industry, watched the change happen. Where he once fielded requests for 500-plus-guest events, his inbox now fills with queries about rooftop terraces, boutique farms, neutral palettes, and curated playlists. “It’s refreshing—more joy, less stress,” he tells us. Budgets have settled at around ₹20-40 lakhs for this segment, with spending concentrated on quality photography and experiential elements rather than excess.

According to Khan, traditional hall bookings have dropped 40-50 per cent as couples pivot to compact, scenic venues. Post-pandemic micro-weddings, he notes, were just the opening act. Gen Z took the intimacy and made it a philosophy.

Mehak Shahani, co-founder of WedMeGood, offers a crucial data point that complicates the narrative: “Budgets haven’t reduced; they’ve shifted.” The average wedding budget on her platform has risen 8 per cent year on year, she says, currently sitting at Rs 39.5 lakh, with destination weddings, now 25 per cent of all weddings on the platform, averaging Rs 58 lakh. What’s shifting isn’t the money. It’s where the money goes. “What is changing is scale, not spend,” Shahani notes.

Per-guest spending is rising even as guest lists slim down. Shahani explains, “There is a clear experience-first shift, with 48.3 per cent of couples adding unique guest activities and 58.6 per cent opting for non-DJ entertainment. Decor is becoming more ambience-focused, with lighting and florals taking priority over large-scale setups.” The optics of luxury are changing, even if luxury itself isn’t disappearing.

The ‘why’ is complicated

Ask any Gen Z couple why they chose a small wedding, and you’ll get a layered answer. Financial prudence features prominently. Amulya, a 29-year-old professional, is matter-of-fact about the calculus. She mentions, “In a world of growing costs and increasing lifestyle expenditure, it feels like pure waste. Money that could have gone into helping us get a head start on life — a car, owning a home, establishing a new household — is just wasting away for show.” She’s not wrong. In a real estate market where a decent flat in a metro can easily run into Rs 2 crore, the logic of spending Rs 50 lakh on a single evening strains credulity.

But Shahani cautions against reducing this to a purely economic matter. “The question is less ‘Can we afford this?’ and more ‘Is this worth it?'” she observes. Susmita Chakravarty, founder of Eastern Staple, which curates specialised wedding services, echoes this. In her experience, the motivations split three ways: financial prudence, emotional practicality, and a redefined understanding of commitment. “Financially, many Gen Z couples are self-funded and financially independent. They are cautious about spending large sums on a single-day event, especially given the perceived volatility of modern relationships. With no guaranteed ‘forever,’ they prefer not to invest heavily in a grand celebration,” she observes.

Then there’s the ideological dimension. Sabine Ameer, 29, who got married in a private suite at the India Islamic Cultural Centre with a modest courtyard dinner, frames her choice in almost moral terms. “Spending lakhs (or even crores) on a single-day event feels disproportionate to me, especially when the core of marriage is the commitment itself.” For Ameer, simplicity was a statement. “I didn’t want visual excess to overshadow meaning. It wasn’t about rejecting tradition but more about choosing the scale intentionally.”

The two sides of social media

Social media’s role in all this is double-edged. On the one hand, platforms like Instagram have inflated the production values associated with what a good wedding looks like: the emotional bridal entry, the drone shots over a heritage haveli, the well-curated 200-item menu. Amulya recalls friends who wanted small weddings but worried their guests would find it “not fun enough”. The anxiety is real.

On the other hand, the same platforms have made visible an entirely different aesthetic, such as balcony weddings with string lights, repurposed family heirlooms, sustainable décor, and intimate nikah ceremonies that feel sacred rather than staged. For Talwar, this is clarifying rather than confusing. “Social media is just a lens; people only see what they want to see,” she states. Shahani notes that courtroom weddings are increasingly “thoughtfully styled, documented, and widely appreciated online”, no longer seen as lesser, but as intentionally curated.

Dr Ashish Kumar, an assistant professor of Sociology at BPS Women’s University, Sonepat, pushes back against simplistic readings. “‘Insta-worthy’ is not just the idea of digital visibility or setting some stage,” he argues. “The digital has transformed the visual. Memories are deeply visual. A new relational self is emerging amongst the youth.” In other words, Gen Z hasn’t rejected the camera; they’ve just changed what they want it to capture.

How the wedding industry is scrambling to keep up

Chakravarty estimates that around 80 per cent of her clients still opt for lavish, large-scale celebrations. The shift, she notes, is visible in about 20 per cent of couples who are consciously choosing something different. But that 20 per cent is asking for something the industry wasn’t designed to deliver: highly curated, intimacy-forward experiences that still demand premium execution.

Décor trends are moving toward what Khan describes as “minimalist rules”: neutral tones, potted greens, LED accents instead of lavish florals—all eco-friendly and optimised for social media. Shahani observes that lighting and florals are now taking priority over large-scale setups, and 60 per cent of weddings above Rs 1 crore are destination weddings, which typically have the smallest guest lists but the highest per-head spend. There’s also a pronounced shift in vendor expectations. “Around 1 in 3 couples check online reviews before booking, making it non-negotiable for vendors to have strong portfolios, faster communication, transparency, and more personalised services rather than standard packages,” says Shahani.

Khan sees the change as permanent. He describes Gen Z as redefining luxury away from “scale and spectacle” and towards “private chef tastings, live acoustic sets, or adventure elopements”.

What this signals

Sociologist Shireen Yachu contextualises the trend as something larger than wedding preferences. She describes it as “an aspirational design for living afresh”, which could be a move towards new sensibilities of belonging, authenticity, and what she calls “a new ethic of reflexive care”.

Dr Kumar, however, urges caution. For one, the trend has a pronounced class character; it’s “majorly a middle-class phenomenon”, he notes. And while the shift towards simplicity is real, he cautions that traditional structures are far more durable than a few years of changing wedding aesthetics can dismantle. Deep-rooted kinship networks, caste considerations, community obligations. “Imagine thinking that something as deeply rooted as caste can be affected with certain new patterns of festivities,” he says.

What the trend signals, he suggests, is a shift in how young Indians understand success and happiness, with a greater proximity to discourses of mindfulness, authenticity, and emotional clarity. The spectacle hasn’t vanished. It’s just wearing different clothes.

Chakravarty notes one more factor rarely discussed openly: many Gen Z couples are quietly trying to reclaim their own wedding. “Earlier, the bride and groom were central. Today, weddings often become platforms for extended family members to showcase themselves, sometimes overshadowing the couple.” The move towards intimacy, she suggests, is also a power grab, an assertion that this day is ours, not a community production.

A turning point, maybe?

The data from WedMeGood shows that overall wedding spend is rising, not falling—which means Gen Z hasn’t walked away from celebrating. They’ve just changed the terms. Amulya captures the sentiment well. She explains, “For me, everything in the wedding should tell a story about the people getting married. Why this food? Because the bride and groom love it. Who cares if Italian and chaat are being served?”

What’s less clear is how durable this recalibration will prove against the full weight of Indian family dynamics. The parents who dreamed for decades of a particular kind of celebration don’t simply disappear. Ameer negotiated with her family, letting them host an after-nikah dinner on the condition that only relatives she actually likes were invited. Talwar went to her parents early, put her foot down, and held it there. The negotiation, it turns out, is half the wedding.

Khan believes this is a long-term cultural shift, not a fleeting trend, that Gen Z’s core values around sustainability, mental well-being, and anti-consumerism run too deep to simply evaporate. Shahani’s reading is equally measured. “Big weddings will absolutely continue, but the measure of success is shifting from how many people attend to how meaningful and well-designed the celebration feels,” she concludes.