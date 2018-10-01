Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Importance and Significance of Gandhi Jayanti in India

Mahatma Gandhi preached non-violence and spoke about its significance. (Source: File Photo) Mahatma Gandhi preached non-violence and spoke about its significance. (Source: File Photo)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, remains one of the prominent faces of India’s struggle for freedom. Fondly known as Mahatma, he fought against caste system and was instrumental in abolishing the practice of untouchability. He also preached non-violence (ahimsa) and spoke about its significance.

His words, actions and methods won over the masses and as a result, several joined him as he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement.

The United Nations General Assembly, in order to commemorate Gandhi’s ahimsa philosophy had voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007. The day seeks to “disseminate the message of non-violence, through education and public awareness”. The resolution reaffirms “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence,” the website informs.

Remembering the leader and his contribution, every year on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the globe. His teachings are reiterated and his words are revisited. Several schools arrange functions and people from different walks of life, caste and religion unite to mark this day.

