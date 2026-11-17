For years, discovering an artist often meant visiting galleries, attending exhibitions or relying on personal recommendations. Today, a scroll through social media can introduce someone to an artist they may never have encountered otherwise. For many independent creators, these platforms are changing how they put their work out there and connect with people beyond their immediate circles. The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2025 found that 51 per cent of high-net-worth collectors had bought at least one artwork through Instagram, up from 43 per cent two years earlier. “Buying habits are clearly shifting,” noted Suumit Arora, founder and CEO, Artiure, a curated art, e-commerce, and cultural platform that connects independent artists, digital creators, and traditional artisans with buyers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

But what does this shift mean for artists and the way we experience art?

Social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, has played a huge role in Bengaluru-based artist Poonam Gupta’s, 39, growth. “I create and display my own content, particularly reels, to give people a closer look at the creativity, effort and craftsmanship,” Gupta told indianexpress.com.

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Poonam Gupta with her artworks (Photo: Poonam Gupta) Poonam Gupta with her artworks (Photo: Poonam Gupta)

One of her reels on lotus lippan art went viral, bringing a tremendous increase in followers and visibility. “Soon, I started receiving more and more enquiries, which gradually converted into orders. Today, I receive orders not just from different parts of India but also from countries like Malta, the USA, Australia and other international destinations,” said Gupta, who specialises in customised Lippan artworks, including wall décor, mirror artworks, nameplates, mandalas, spiritual and religious themes, personalised gifts and corporate gifting.

Shambhavi Upadhyaya, a full-time artist currently based in Mumbai, has increasingly relied on Instagram to find new audiences, share her creative process and discover other artists and artist programmes.

“I only started practising art full-time two years ago. Back then, not many people outside my own circle knew about my work. I painted a lot of original ideas, but my low visibility meant that those pieces remained with me. While this didn’t affect how I felt about my work, it meant I wasn’t making much money. My focus then slightly shifted to commissioned projects as a source of income. I began to paint things that other people dreamt up: pet portraits, wedding portraits, scenic landscapes from memorable places. Instagram quickly became my go-to platform,” Upadhyaya said.

Shambhavi Upadhyaya with her artwork (Photo: Shambhavi Upadhyaya) Shambhavi Upadhyaya with her artwork (Photo: Shambhavi Upadhyaya)

For a new artist trying to establish herself, the ability to reach potential clients without relying on intermediaries made a tangible difference. “It grew to be a very useful tool for showing my work to diverse global audiences, which would not have been possible in a localised gallery setting. I faced no friction and had to deal with no middle guys. As a new artist, this was incredibly encouraging. Most of my commissioning clients in my first year found me through it,” said Upadhyaya.

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The relationship with an audience, she found, did not have to end with someone viewing a finished painting. By sharing glimpses of her studio, work in progress and even the process of packing and shipping artwork, she could give followers a sense of the person and effort behind each piece.

“I find that this is humanising and helps more people connect to my work. It builds a sort of character arc for a painting. I also love how easy it is to directly talk to people on Instagram. I get questions via DM about prices and my commission process all the time, and I get to respond right away, breaking the myth that respected painters maintain some sort of private, secretive air about them. It goes the other way around too. Thanks to Instagram, I’ve discovered so many fantastic artists, and learning about how they work is equal parts enjoyable and educational,” Upadhyaya expressed.

For commissioned work, however, an online enquiry is only the beginning. There are practical considerations involved in taking an order, ensuring the artwork reaches its buyer safely and establishing trust between the artist and the client. Upadhyaya follows a structured payment and shipping process for her commissions.

“I take advance payments (50 per cent) for every commissioned project, which is essentially like a deposit paid upfront to commit to the project. After the painting is finished, the client pays the second half, and I ship the artwork out to them. My original commission fee already covers all shipping costs for both domestic as well as international shipments, so this never has to be paid on top.”

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For professional charcoal artist Preeti Dangi, who has six years of experience, such platforms have also helped audiences see the labour that goes into making a piece, rather than encountering only the finished product.

Dangi believes this has been particularly significant for self-taught artists, who no longer have to wait to be discovered by a gallery, established platform or institution before finding an audience.

Preeti Dangi with her artwork (Photo: Preeti Dangi) Preeti Dangi with her artwork (Photo: Preeti Dangi)

“I don’t think Instagram takes away from the experience of seeing art in a gallery, but it has certainly made the art world more accessible and opened doors that didn’t exist for many independent artists earlier,” she said.

Visibility is one thing; making a sale is another

While Instagram has made it easier to put artwork in front of people, turning that attention into a sustainable source of income is a different challenge. Apoorva MP, a Bengaluru-based mandala and lippan artist and art trainer who has taught over 1,000 artists, has observed this among the artists she works with.

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“Yes, I see it rising. Instagram has opened a door that used to be controlled only by galleries and exhibitions. An artist of any age can now show her work to buyers directly and sell commissions, workshops and originals from home.”

Apoorva MP with her artwork (Photo: Apoorva MP) Apoorva MP with her artwork (Photo: Apoorva MP)

For artists, then, the work does not necessarily end when a painting is finished or uploaded. There is also the question of how to communicate its value, identify potential buyers and convert interest into a commission. “Many artists get good views and compliments but few enquiries, because nobody has taught them that side,” Apoorva noted.

Upadhyaya noted how galleries (especially reputed ones) offer great credibility and often a more “grand” launch for an artist on opening nights. “This can sometimes land interest more naturally and enduringly than through posts on Instagram, which are easier to simply scroll past. There are pros and cons on both sides. It’s simply a matter of what kind of visibility, creative freedom, and professional networks the artist is looking to build at the present stage in their career,” said Upadhyaya.

Artist and curator Aarti Uppal Singla pointed out that while artists may save on gallery commissions or curation fees by selling directly, they also have to take on responsibilities that were traditionally handled by galleries and curators.

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“They have to now curate their own work, showcase it to buyers, find the right audience that will be interested in their style, negotiate prices, and ensure payment. All this is time and effort that conventionally was being outsourced,” Singla said.

Shreya Pandey, 29, founder and artist at Prashrey Palette Art Studio in Pune, has experienced this shift through her own journey. With over seven years of experience and a narrative morphism style, she began by participating in art exhibitions, using them to showcase her work and build credibility. Her artwork *Kashi: The Abode of Shiva* helped her reach a wider audience and opened up opportunities for customised commissions.

Kedarnath: In Shiva’s Silence (Photo: Shreya Pandey) Kedarnath: In Shiva’s Silence (Photo: Shreya Pandey)

“Things took a different turn with ‘Kashi: The Abode of Shiva’. The appreciation it received helped me reach a wider audience and connect with people who resonated with my work. Soon, people started approaching me with their own ideas and concepts, looking to customise artworks based on their personal preferences and stories. So, what began as a slow journey through exhibitions gradually evolved into something much bigger. Instagram has played an important role in this growth. It has helped me showcase my work beyond geographical boundaries, connect directly with art enthusiasts, receive enquiries, and convert many of those conversations into commissioned artworks. More importantly, it has helped me understand what people connect with and given me the confidence to explore newer ideas,” shared Pandey.

Converting online interest into sales

Snigdha Kypa, 23, a fashion design graduate who has been creating original handmade mandala artworks for two years, alongside mixed-media works, has used social media to reach audiences she may not have encountered through physical exhibitions alone. The platforms have helped her build an audience, connect with art lovers, receive commissions, and conduct workshops. She manages two accounts, Snigdha’s Mandala Melange, with around 14,500 followers, and The Divine Canvas, with around 1,100 followers.

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However, converting online interest into consistent sales remains a work in progress. Finding people who are interested in purchasing original artwork, rather than simply appreciating or engaging with a post, can be difficult.

Kypa also speaks of the emotional side of building an online community, particularly the encouragement that can come from people she has never met.

Snigdha Kypa with her artwork (Photo: Snigdha Kypa) Snigdha Kypa with her artwork (Photo: Snigdha Kypa)

“I’ve had people I’ve never even met message or call me to say things like, “Keep going, girl! We’re here for you!” And honestly, that’s incredibly emotional. Knowing that someone has connected with your work enough to take the time to encourage you is something special,” Kypa expressed.

But maintaining that connection requires more than simply uploading an artwork.

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Divya Kasliwal and Abhishek Golecha, a married couple and the creative minds behind WeTwoCreate handle on Instagram, reflected on how you don’t necessarily need millions of followers to create opportunities. Kasliwal is the artist while Golecha specialises in AI direction and filmmaking work.

Divya Kasliwal and Abhishek Golecha (Photo: Divya Kasliwal and Abhishek Golecha) Divya Kasliwal and Abhishek Golecha (Photo: Divya Kasliwal and Abhishek Golecha)

“You just need the right audience that genuinely connects with what you do. But beyond the projects, collaborations and everything else, our favourite part is that we get to spend time together doing something we both genuinely enjoy. Some days it’s painting, some days it’s filming, some days we’re experimenting with completely random ideas. There’s no fixed formula, and that’s what makes it fun,” shared Kasliwal.

Can artwork be reduced to picture on screen?

The ease of sharing artwork online also raises questions about originality and copying. When an image can be saved, shared, and replicated, artists may worry about how much of their work remains their own. Pandey, however, believes that reproducing the visual appearance of a piece is not the same as recreating the thought and emotion behind it.

“Every piece takes me several hours, sometimes even days, of focused effort to create. There is a story, a feeling, and a certain depth that goes into every detail. For me, it’s never just about creating something that looks beautiful; it’s about creating something meaningful. And that is what gives each artwork its individuality and makes the journey worthwhile,” Pandey emphasised.

The pressure to create content alongside art

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An artist has to give equal amount of time to making artworks and working on their Instagram account. “Many artists feel the burn of becoming more of a ‘content creator’ than an ‘artist’. Things are not working in favour of artists with the introduction of AI that is using their artworks to train its datasets. The very fact that the app is phone-based with limited viewing size also hampers many artists, especially those with very intricate work or vast canvases. The visual impact that would’ve wowed the viewer in a gallery is lost on the small screen,” remarked Singla.

For emerging artists, the accessibility of social media comes with another demand: the need to remain visible. Creating a painting or an artwork can take hours, sometimes days, but documenting it for social media requires a separate investment of time and effort.

Behind-the-scenes works

Kypa points to the time spent planning, shooting, and editing content, writing captions, and keeping up with trends, all while trying to protect the time needed to create.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes: planning ideas, scripting, shooting, recording the process, editing, writing captions, and keeping up with trends. And alongside all of this, the artwork itself can take several hours or even days. Social media algorithms are constantly changing too. Maintaining consistency and reaching the right audience without compromising on the quality of the art takes a lot of planning and patience,” shared Kypa.

Singla believes this pressure to maintain visibility can eventually change the nature of an artist’s work, with creators having to devote as much attention to their online presence as they do to their art. She also cautions against assuming that Instagram offers an entirely level playing field.

“They too charge for a verified account that unlocks more privileges, for running promotional ads for visibility. The gatekeepers have changed, but the concept of gatekeeping hasn’t. It is an ever-evolving app to which an artist must constantly adapt to remain relevant. They keep changing their image ratios, video lengths, and what is or is not allowed. The algorithm works on its own logic, and that is what drives the traffic to your account,” Singla shared.

Are art galleries being replaced?

For curator, artist and founder of Ehsaas, Manisha Gawade, the shift towards digital platforms has opened up possibilities for art to move beyond the exclusive spaces of galleries and curated exhibitions. She conducts full-scale digital art exhibitions and believes that a physical venue is no longer the only way to create a meaningful connection between an artwork and its audience.

“It became increasingly evident to me that art did not necessarily need four walls, a prestigious gallery address or a physical gathering to create a meaningful connection with its audience,” Gawade told indianexpress.com.

According to Gawade, social media brings exhibitions directly to people’s mobile phones and laptops, placing art within the digital spaces they already inhabit. Rather than requiring audiences to visit a gallery or navigate multiple websites, the exhibition can reach them where they are.

“Rather than expecting audiences to visit a gallery, navigate multiple websites or follow external links, the exhibition comes to them organically. This accessibility has the potential to transform not just viewership but also the relationship between artists and prospective buyers, creating opportunities that transcend geographical and institutional boundaries,” Gawade reflected.

Kartik Dawra (Photo: Kartik Dawra) Kartik Dawra (Photo: Kartik Dawra)

The financial aspect of exhibiting artwork is another reason artists are turning to social media. Kartik Dawra, who has six years of experience in black-and-white sketches, points out that displaying work at galleries can involve considerable expense, whereas Instagram offers a way to showcase it without paying for exhibition space.

“However, on Instagram, they can showcase their art for free. Since Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, many artists prefer using it to share their work and reach more people,” he said.

Disha Patel with her artwork (Photo: Disha Patel) Disha Patel with her artwork (Photo: Disha Patel)

Disha Patel, who moved from the corporate world into art a year ago, also sees social media as a more accessible and economical way to begin sharing her work. What started as an attempt to post her creations and share them with others gradually grew after she received genuine appreciation.

“I think such platforms democratise art and help it reach more people. Not everyone visits art galleries or is interested in high-priced art, and I realised there are a lot of people who like simple, relatable art rather than complex ideas of modern art, etc. So, yes, that’s why I would choose this platform as a primary platform over galleries. It is also economical for artists since all sales happen directly and no gallery cut is there,” said Patel, whose most expensive work sold for Rs 40,000.

Gawade believes this democratisation allows both emerging and established artists to reach a global audience, while making thoughtful curation even more important.

“However, digital accessibility does not diminish the importance of curation; if anything, it makes thoughtful selection, artistic context and meaningful presentation even more essential. Art deserves to travel beyond galleries, beyond borders and beyond conventional audiences. Social media has made that possible, and I believe we are only beginning to explore its true potential,” Gawade added.

However, the growing role of social media does not necessarily mean that physical exhibitions have lost their relevance. Singla believes artists should use these platforms to build connections with art lovers, rather than see them as substitutes for galleries.

So, such platforms can be more of a “promotional helper for an artist and not a replacement for the physical spaces”.

“All artists should use it to their advantage as their calling card or a visual blog where they can reach out to art lovers and share their processes, thoughts, and inside view of their creative spaces. This can work very well to build a connection with your buyers and fans, so they are participants in the story of the creation of the work. It’ll serve an artist well to use both the experienced galleries and the app to grow in their artistic journey,” said Singla.

For Swati Roy and Kumar Satyapriya, partners at Nostalgia Colours, which has been presenting exhibitions since 2008 and bringing together established and younger artists through its annual Utsav exhibition (ongoing till November 19, 2026 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi), the two spaces serve different but complementary purposes.

Roy and Satyapriya see Instagram’s growing influence as a positive development, particularly for younger artists looking to build an audience and connect with prospective collectors.

“Instagram has made art more visible and conversations around it more accessible. It allows potential buyers to discover artists, understand their styles, and follow their work over time. For younger artists, in particular, it can offer an important platform to build an audience and establish a connection with prospective collectors. However, digital visibility cannot entirely replace the experience of seeing an original artwork in person. The texture, scale, details and presence of a painting are often best appreciated in a gallery setting,” Roy told indianexpress.com.

They also point to the importance of meeting curators, understanding an artist’s thought process, and making an informed decision before buying an artwork.

“We believe the two platforms should complement each other. Instagram can be the starting point of discovery, while galleries and exhibitions provide the space for deeper engagement, appreciation and trust. Ultimately, the real democratisation of art lies not just in making artworks visible online, but in making art more approachable, understandable and accessible to a wider audience,” Satyapriya noted.

Arora too opined that traditional galleries and exhibitors still matter, but they need to adapt. “Rather than considering social media a competitor, they could leverage its use to discover their audience while also continuing to curate, provide credibility, and instil trust. Ultimately, social media could help people discover art, but confidence in buying that art comes from familiarity with both the art itself and those who create it,” said Arora.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.