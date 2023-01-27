How a rendition of ‘Gagan Damama Bajiyo’ highlighted the stories and struggles of India’s freedom fighters

Patriotic fervour pervaded the Lok Kala Manch auditorium in New Delhi on Thursday, where Sukhmanch Theatre Group performed Piyush Mishra’s 1994 play Gagan Damama Bajiyo on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day. The play chronicled freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s life, lucidly describing his initiation into revolutionary ideas until his death by hanging on March 23, 1931. Mishra’s alluring writing, which has equal doses of pun, satire and humour, all wrapped in the overarching theme of love towards one’s nation, gave the audience enough space to wonder, cry, laugh and most importantly, introspect. Led by Shilpi Marwaha’s creative and hard-hitting direction, which sometimes deviated from the script only to enhance the impact of the show, is just what the audience needed to mark this year’s Republic Day. Talking about the play Marwaha said, “Everyone celebrates Republic Day in their own ways, this was our way to show our love towards the nation.”

Much to our surprise, the 90-minute play stayed away from familiar tropes and settings to invoke patriotism and, instead, highlighted subtle definitions of freedom. In one of the dialogues, Bhagat Singh, portrayed by Pariksheet Bajpaaye, said, “Hindustan ko sirf azadi ki zaroorat nahi hai, zaroori ye hai ki hume ye azadi kese milti hai.” (India does not just need freedom, how do we get that freedom is more important). This very dialogue, very poignantly yet rationally, pointed out that the real freedom one needs to fight for is freedom from poverty, corruption, superstitions, narrow-mindedness and religious intolerance.

The play opened with a sharp ‘fade in.’ At the centre of the stage was a debilitated Batukeshwar Dutt (portrayed by Soumyabrata Bhattacharya) lying on a hospital bed and counting his last breaths, when a fictional character, Markand Trivedi (portrayed by Gaurav Dubey), approached him. However, due to his bad memory, Dutt is unable to recognise Markand. The year is 1965. Cut to 1921. On the left-hand corner of the stage was Singh with Sukhdev, with the latter rather keen on ragging Singh. However, the conversation ends with Sukhdev befriending Singh and welcoming him to the National College in Lahore. Even as the opening act eased us into the play, there happens a sudden rupture, though not jarringly, and a high-octane wailing of mothers, grieving the death of their young children in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, strikes the viewer’s heart, almost making them teary-eyed. And, in the blink of an eye, the concept of space disappears, as the metaphorical boundary between actors and audience blurs.

The play then took a segue into Singh’s pre-revolutionary and revolutionary times, conscious of the factors and people that shaped or rather shared his journey to fight for independence. This is where the play spotlights the unsung freedom fighters, who to date remain out of history books and people’s consciousness. “It’s very sad to know that Batukeshwar Dutt lived a poverty-stricken life even after India achieved freedom. He died in 1965. There was so much we could have done for him for what he did for the nation,” said Soumyabrata Bhattacharya, who played Dutt’s character.

The play — marked by stellar performances, astute direction, near-perfect sound and lighting, spellbinding acting, and songs — also touched upon the lives of Shiv Verma, Bhagwati Charan Vohra, Jatindra Nath Das, Jai Gopal, apart from Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Batukeshwar Dutt, Ramprasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan. The drama also weaved in different historical events, ranging from the formation of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), the Kakori train robbery, the Central Assembly Bomb incident, John Saunders’ murder and the hunger strike by Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries, among others.

The final act, which was the most arresting bit of the play, left the audience overwhelmed with the portrayal of patriotism. The chorus singing at the back of the stage, Singh’s parents in the extreme right corner gasping for breath as they mourn their son’s death, and in the centre Bhagat, Sukhdev and Rajguru, with a smile on their faces staring right into the eyes of death, proved to be the epitome of director’s ability to bring about an assortment of feelings — shock, grief, admiration, and overpowering patriotism — all at once.

Pareekshit Bajpaaye told indianexpress.com, “The most beautiful thing about Singh is he did everything with pure love. Though he was a revolutionary, the driving force behind him was only love, love for the nation. He even died for the sake of this love.”

Upon the conclusion of the play, the atmosphere in the auditorium was marked by a sense of duty — to remember these revolutionaries and carry forward their message. “I now feel it is incumbent upon me to read up more about these freedom fighters and their struggle,” an audience member remarked.

