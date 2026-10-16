From Ramayana to Guru Dutt: How Fouzia Dastango is giving Dastangoi a new voice

Fouzia Dastango’s journey began in 2006, when she visited Dayal Singh College to watch a Dastangoi performance and fell in love with the art form. Today, she is taking the centuries-old Urdu storytelling tradition beyond its conventional boundaries.

From narrating Urdu interpretations of the Ramayana and Mahabharata to exploring the lives of filmmaker Guru Dutt and Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, she uses the art form to bring diverse stories to the stage.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Fouzia talks about making storytelling relevant to contemporary audiences, challenging social taboos through performance and preserving an art form rooted in poetry, language and oral storytelling. Read on…

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Q: You have been performing Dastangoi since 2006. How has the audience evolved over the years?

Fouzia: When we started in 2006, stories were largely something grandmothers narrated at home, and professional storytelling was far off the radar. As Dastangoi was revived, it became seen as a niche Urdu art form, largely centred on tales such as Tilism-e-Hoshruba. Over time, as storytelling gained popularity across digital platforms, audiences became more receptive and began asking for more stories in the Dastangoi format.

However, I still see it as an ongoing revival. Even today, people ask me what Dastangoi actually is. There is still a great deal of awareness to be created. Music and poetry are integral to your performances. How have you experimented with the traditional form?

I love incorporating music into my performances. One of my favourite experiments was presenting the story of Radha and Krishna alongside Dhrupad music. Another project close to my heart was narrating Meena Kumari’s story, with pianist Ankita playing her iconic songs in the background.

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I also enjoy collaborating with writers who compose original poetry specifically for our Dastans. We tell stories through the rhythm and elevated language of poetry. Sometimes, we recite existing Urdu poems about Lord Rama, written ages ago; at other times, we commission new verses for contemporary subjects. For me, poetry adds another dimension to storytelling.

Q: What inspired you to create a Dastan on filmmaker Guru Dutt?

Fouzia: It was his 100th birth anniversary, and I was pained when young children asked me whether Guru Dutt was Sanjay Dutt’s grandfather. As an artiste, I felt responsible for introducing his legacy to a younger generation.

I collaborated with producer Vikas Jalan and Asha Batra to bring the project to life. What fascinates me about Guru Dutt is that he had no formal film-school training. He started as a choreographer, yet went on to create masterpieces across genres, including comedy, crime, romance and political drama. His films and political ideas remain remarkably relevant even today.

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Q: You are also working on a Dastan about Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. What drew you to his story?

Fouzia: I am stepping away from Bollywood to narrate the story of Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla on the occasion of his birth centenary. His daughter, Amita Mulla, conceptualised the project and approached me. She felt that her father was a true feminist who would have wanted a woman to narrate his story of courage.

The production incorporates audio-visual elements, photographs, and background songs to bring his story to life. It recounts how, during a crisis, he sacrificed his life and gave his life jacket to crew members so they could survive. It is a story of extraordinary courage and selflessness that deserves to be remembered.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouzia Dastango (@fouziadastango)

Q: You have also performed Urdu interpretations of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. What drew you to these stories, and how did you respond to the criticism?

Fouzia: Urdu interpretations of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata were written decades ago. Growing up in Old Delhi, where Eid, Diwali, and Holi were celebrated together, I experienced a culture in which communities shared each other’s festivals and traditions. I felt an artistic responsibility to bring that syncretic culture to the stage.

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I faced trolling from both sides. Some questioned why a Muslim woman was reciting Hindu epics, while others objected to a Muslim performing these stories at all. Trolling does hurt because none of us is immune to it. However, I choose to focus on the positive responses and blessings I receive from people across communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouzia Dastango (@fouziadastango)

Q: Coming from a working-class family and entering a traditionally male-dominated art form, what barriers did you have to overcome?

Fouzia: I am the daughter of a scooter mechanic from Old Delhi, so I have had to navigate both gender barriers and class elitism. My mother and brother have been incredibly supportive. They taught me to speak up and not be afraid.

My work also goes beyond traditional tales. I have used storytelling to address social issues such as motherhood, mental health and menopause. I openly discuss my own experiences of brain fog and blackouts during menopause because I believe these subjects need to be spoken about.

Storytelling can help people connect with difficult subjects without feeling judged or lectured. When someone sees their own experiences reflected in a performance, it encourages them to think and begin conversations that might otherwise remain unspoken.

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Q: How can Dastangoi be preserved and passed on to younger generations?

Fouzia: Dastangoi needs both formal education and oral tradition, and I believe the art form should be introduced similarly to classical music.

At the same time, Dastangoi cannot be mastered through classroom teaching alone. Riyaz and correct Urdu pronunciation, or talaffuz, are essential. These skills depend greatly on oral transmission and learning from experienced practitioners.

We must also recognise how audiences consume stories today. Shorter digital Dastans can help introduce younger people to the form, while longer live performances preserve the depth of the experience. These forms are an important part of our cultural heritage, and keeping them alive requires sustained institutional support.