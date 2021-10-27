scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MUST READ

From penny post to $8 million as world’s first stamp heads for auction

The adhesive stamp, which features a profile of Queen Victoria, is attached to a document dated April 10, 1840, from the archive of British postal service reformer Robert Wallace, a Scottish politician.

By: Reuters | London |
October 27, 2021 5:00:47 pm
worlds first postage stamp, Penny Black, first postage stamp auctionThe World's first postage stamp, a Penny Black, is seen on display ahead of auction at Sotheby's in London. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

An example of the world’s first postage stamp, the Penny Black, is being offered at auction, Sotheby’s said on Tuesday, with a price estimate of up to $8.25 million.

ALSO READ |Bejeweled Mughal-era glasses expected to fetch up to $3.5 million at auction

Dating from 1840, the item is “the earliest securely dated example of the first postage stamp,” according to the auction house that will present it at its “Treasures” sale on December 7.

The adhesive stamp, which features a profile of Queen Victoria, is attached to a document dated April 10, 1840, from the archive of British postal service reformer Robert Wallace, a Scottish politician. The Penny Black, which introduced a flat rate, was used from May 6, 1840. Before that, the recipient paid the postage cost.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys)

“This is the first ever stamp, the precursor to all stamps, and unequivocally the most important piece of philatelic history to exist,” Henry House, head of Sotheby’s Treasures Sale, said in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Though there are many hugely important stamps in collections both public and private around the world, this is the stamp that started the postage system as we know it.”

The stamp is one of three Penny Blacks believed to have survived from the very first sheet of printed stamps. The other two are part of the collection at the British Postal Museum.

worlds first postage stamp, Penny Black, first postage stamp auction Dating from 1840, the item is “the earliest securely dated example of the first postage stamp,” according to the auction house. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

“The fact that Wallace signed, dated and issued his note … gives support to the fact that this is the very first example of a postage stamp, which of course every country now uses,” owner Alan Holyoake, a businessman and philatelist, told Reuters.

Holyoake came into possession of the Wallace document some 10 years ago. He undertook a three-year research project to determine its authenticity and the stamp has certificates from The Royal Philatelic Society and The British Philatelic Association.

It is the first of its kind to be offered at auction, Sotheby’s said, giving it a price estimate of 4 million – 6 million pounds ($5.50 million – $8.25 million).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2021
Diwali 2021: In Delhi, the visually-impaired make preparations ahead of the festival of lights

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement