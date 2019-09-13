Friday the 13th 2019: Best shows to binge-watch as dark forces come knocking

Friday the 13th: If we were to state the obvious, we’d ask you to consume the Friday the 13th series from under the covers. The American horror franchise comprises 12 slasher films released intermittently since 1980. The story revolves around Jason Voorhees, who as a boy, drowned in a lake and returns to commit a series of mass murders. If you are in the mood, you can dive right in — and with the weekend creeping in, you might just be able to devour the gore-fest in its entirety.

But, should you wish to consume something different, here are some interesting shows that could keep you company. Let your customary Friday the 13th celebrations begin with these.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A Netflix original, the show follows the journey of Sabrina Spellman — a regular teenager with a mysterious past — who is raised by witches, and has to proclaim her allegiance to Satan, by undergoing a dark baptism. The twist is, Spellman is half-witch, half-mortal, and she refuses to give up on her normal life. The story is everything fun and scary. Set in a fictional town of Greendale, it’s got a colourful cast and an intriguing storyline that will stay with you. Oh, and there’s Sabrina’s pet Salem — a black cat named after the infamous witch trials — who is fiercely protective and loyal to her.

Supernatural

Winchester brothers Dean and Sam have experienced the supernatural. And their worlds have changed. Now they go about hunting all things otherwordly — demons and angels — and have no patience for anything that is not human. In the process, they team up with an angel Castiel and ensure lawfulness in the mortal world. Although, it would be difficult to finish all of its 14 seasons, the show is definitely worth a binge session.

Hannibal

As you would have deduced from the title, the series is based on the repulsive villain Hannibal Lecter from the iconic movie Silence of the Lambs. The psychological horror-thriller is about a cannibalistic serial killer who decides to work with the FBI as a forensic psychiatrist; his motives unbeknownst to them.

The Haunting of Hill House

This supernatural series, created and directed by Mike Flanagan, is loosely based on a 1959 novel by the same name (written by Shirley Jackson). The story follows a family of seven, as they move into an old manor as part of a renovation project, but soon begin experiencing distressing episodes. The plot alternates expertly between past and present. Unlike what is believed to be an intrinsic part of the genre, there are hardly any jump-scares, and/or unnecessary shrieks, just a dexterously-woven plot that would be perfect for a weekend binge.