French windows, tiled roofs, vast gardens: Inside Aamir Khan’s 2-acre Panchgani farmhouse

Aamir Khan likes to keep his personal life away from the paparazzi’s prying eyes. So when the Bollywood actor invested Rs 7 crore in a Panchgani farmhouse back in 2012, just after marrying his now-ex-wife Kiran Rao, the internet naturally got curious.

Spread over roughly two acres, according to real estate platform Magicbricks, the property is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a quiet retreat a few hours away from the din and noise of the fast-paced Mumbai city life.

A themed birthday party at the farmhouse. (Source: Facebook/Entertainment Tadka) A themed birthday party at the farmhouse. (Source: Facebook/Entertainment Tadka)

The 3 Idiots actor loves hosting get-togethers for close friends and family at the Panchgani farmhouse, and time and again, Rao and Khan’s daughter Ira has shared snippets from their gatherings on social media. Elegant French windows, sloping tiled roofs, and expansive gardens give the property an old-world charm.