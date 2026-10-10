French windows, tiled roofs, vast gardens: Inside Aamir Khan’s 2-acre Panchgani farmhouse

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Aamir Khan likes to keep his personal life away from the paparazzi’s prying eyes. So when the Bollywood actor invested Rs 7 crore in a Panchgani farmhouse back in 2012, just after marrying his now-ex-wife Kiran Rao, the internet naturally got curious.
Spread over roughly two acres, according to real estate platform Magicbricks, the property is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a quiet retreat a few hours away from the din and noise of the fast-paced Mumbai city life.
The 3 Idiots actor loves hosting get-togethers for close friends and family at the Panchgani farmhouse, and time and again, Rao and Khan’s daughter Ira has shared snippets from their gatherings on social media. Elegant French windows, sloping tiled roofs, and expansive gardens give the property an old-world charm.
Outside, rattan chairs and low coffee tables make it the perfect spot to chat away over tea and coffee. Inside, couches in neutral colours and muted wall shades are juxtaposed with bright textiles and wooden furniture, giving the space a cosy feel. The farmhouse’s rustic charm is doubled by stunning views of the surrounding valley, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows around the property.
The farmhouse’s simplicity echoes the actor’s personal values. Clean structures, vintage accents, and carefully selected knick-knacks throughout the property reflect his love of minimalist living.
Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited, believes there’s a rising preference for neutral colours in home decor lately, because of the openness, calmness, and flow of visual appearance they bring about, especially within the city environment where simplicity equals refinement.
Design-wise, he says the true potential lies in applying the right treatments to surfaces. “Modern surface solutions are made to last, requiring minimum maintenance and delivering maximum results,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, a popular technique is to add wall panelling or laminate panels to a regular wall to create a feature wall, opening up many possibilities for design.
Ultimately, modern design thinking is increasingly driven by a balance of aesthetics, functionality, and mindful spatial planning. “Whether it is through material selection, surface treatments, or layout decisions, the focus is on creating spaces that feel harmonious, practical, and visually cohesive while supporting everyday living needs,” Singhvi concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.