France introduces a network of residencies in India under ‘Villa Swagatam’

On March 3, as French dancer-choreographer Amala Dianor and members of the cultural group from West Bengal Trimukhi Platform took to the stage at the lawns of the French Institute in India, their performance was not only a celebration of their arts; it was also a cultural exchange between the two countries.

Taking the ongoing collaborations a step further during her India visit, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, announced the inauguration of ‘Villa Swagatam’, a network of residencies in India under which invitations will be extended in the fields of literature, performing arts, art, and craft.

“Culture and cooperation thrive when there are opportunities that enable dialogue, exchange, and cross-pollination. This is the philosophy behind Villa Swagatam which will develop over time, I am sure, a pool of personalities who commit to working on long-term cultural projects and structural relationships between our two countries,” stated Colonna. The event was also attended by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, and the Director of French Institute in India, Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens.

While a call for applications will be launched in April to welcome the first French residents to India in mid-2023, in stage two Villa Swagatam will expand to send Indian residents to France. With the launch, India joins a list of international French residency-based initiatives, including Villa Albertine in the United States, Villa Kujoyama in Japan, Casa de Velazquez in Spain, and the Nouveau Grand Tour and the centenary Villa Medicis in Italy.

In India, as part of the initiative, literary residencies will be hosted by the likes of Sangam House, Tata Books, and The Himalayan Writing Retreat. Hosting the arts and craft residencies, among others, will be Khoj and Nila House, and in performing arts, residencies will be held at Serendipity Arts, Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, and Prakriti Foundation, among others.

