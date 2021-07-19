Four-month-long Macao International Art Biennale 2021 kicks off

The second edition of the Macao International Art Biennale kicked off on Thursday at the Macao Museum Art located in the heart of the city. The four-month mega international cultural and artistic event ‘Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021’ is themed around “Advance and Retreat of Globalization”, reflecting on the advances and retreats of globalisation through the arts.

Art Macao will present 30 art exhibitions at 25 locations between July and October, bringing an immersive cultural atmosphere to the entire city as a gallery and an art garden. This edition is curated by Professor Qiu Zhijie, who is among the most influential contemporary artists in China and Dean of the School of Experimental Art of the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Qiu Zhijie says, “Macao, an outcome of the first tide of globalisation, is where the early experience of globalisation converged. Amid the circumstance where the world is being caught by the pandemic, the debut of Art Macao is particularly important since it not only provides us a site to face the local culture of Macao, but also involves in the discussion of contemporary international cultural issues. Artists from all over the world have been invited to participate in this event, in the discussion on globalisation and individuality, on daily life and dreams, on distance and nearness, and on a sense of safety and the way to happiness.”

The Dream of Mazu brings together Ming’s and Qing’s export porcelain transhipped through Macao. (Photo: PR handout) The Dream of Mazu brings together Ming’s and Qing’s export porcelain transhipped through Macao. (Photo: PR handout)

The event is divided into several sections: Main Exhibition, Special Exhibition of Resorts and Hotels, Creative City Pavilion, Public Art Exhibition, Selected Works by Local Artists and Collateral Exhibition, coming together to reshape the humanistic spirit in the post-epidemic era.

The Main Exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art is divided into three parts: “The Dream of Mazu”, “Matteo Ricci’s Labyrinth of Memory” and “Advance and Retreat of Globalization”, providing a space for reflection and discussion on globalization and individuality, life and dreams, remoteness and proximity, security and happiness, among others. The three thematic exhibitions feature over 40 artists from nearly 20 countries and regions, presenting more than 100 pieces/sets of artworks.

While “The Dream of Mazu” brings together Ming’s and Qing’s export porcelain transhipped through Macao, the combination of traditional and contemporary creations of azulejo tiles by artists from Portugal, the brand-new blue-and-while porcelain works by artists from China and the Middle East; “Matteo Ricci’s Labyrinth of Memory” describes the Western world’s view of China over 500 years. Both parts of the exhibition are held until August 15. The third part of the Main Exhibition “Advance and Retreat of Globalization” shows that artists around the world have been continuously working on creation, striving to open a new spiritual path that leads the world from despair, and organising the ideas about tradition and memory mentioned in the first two chapters. This part of the exhibition is being held until October 17.

Matteo Ricci’s Labyrinth of Memory (Source: PR Handout) Matteo Ricci’s Labyrinth of Memory (Source: PR Handout)

In 2017, Macao was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Art Macao not only hosts international masters and local celebrities, but also attracts the participation of prestigious cities such as Macao, the City of Gastronomy; Nanjing, the City of Literature; Wuhan, the City of Design; Linz, the City of Media Arts.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture and the Secretariat for Economy and Finance, “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office, and co-organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd, SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, Wynn Macau, Limited, and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, with the participation of various creative cities and local higher education institutions, as well as the support of the Municipal Affairs Bureau and Air Macau.

The event strictly follows the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau; admission to all activities is free.