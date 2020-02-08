Forms of Memory

Artist Sanjay Kumar Artist Sanjay Kumar

Painter and printmaker Sanjay Kumar firmly believes that art, with sensitive portrayal, can leave a positive influence on the younger generation. This is why the subject of ‘childhood’ often appears in his work, as he depicts stories that encourage creative thinking. “In the process, I provide thoughtful solutions to the current problems of society. The stories come from our history and mythology, and the art helps us to look at these with a new perspective,” says Kumar, who works extensively on lithographs. Assistant Professor of Fine Arts in the Visual Art Department at MD University, Rohtak, he is inspired by nature.

On the invitation of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, Kumar was in the city to exhibit his latest series of works in the exhibition titled “Vestiges of Memory on Stone”. Through the collection, he seeks to draw our attention to environmental devastation. “Climate change is a significant reason to take urgent steps to save our environment and understand its significance in our lives,” shares Kumar.

A piece of work from Sanjay Kumar’s exhibition A piece of work from Sanjay Kumar’s exhibition

Having participated in several international residencies of painting and printmaking at Steindruck, Germany, La Ceiba Grafica, Mexico, Guanlan Printmaking Base in China, Kumar says, interaction with other artists helps him develop his ideas and explore new ways to initiate a dialogue through his art. During his residency in Germany, he enjoyed the experimental works that drew from memories and childhood stories. “My constant endeavour is to discover new ways to channel my inspirations with collaborations. It is important to share our knowledge and experience in order to develop as an artist. When I work with others, I learn to be more in tune with myself. I let my instincts guide me,” says Kumar.

The exhibition in Chandigarh includes lithographs and works inspired by Kabir’s teachings, including Karat Karat Abhyaas Ke… Sil par Padat Nishaa. “The works not only interpret the words and theories of Kabir, but also reflect on the experiences that his thoughts can have,” says Kumar.

The exhibition is on at Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, Chandigarh, till February 25

