Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect

In 2008, Nikita Gordijin was working as a financial advisor in the stock market. When the Indian market crashed, she suffered heavy losses. At that point, she was struggling with basic expenses, so money “was honestly the first thing on my mind”. Around the same time, a model friend of hers told her that a photographer was specifically looking for a fine art nude model from India. Initially, she was asked to help find someone suitable. “When we couldn’t find the right model, she suggested that I consider doing it myself. Coming from a finance background, it felt completely unfamiliar, but I asked directly about the payment. The amount she mentioned was quite huge and immediately caught my attention, especially given my financial situation at the time,” the now 35-year-old recalled.

She travelled from Nagpur to Mumbai for the shoot, and the “experience surprised me in the best way”, she said, narrating how the studio environment was “professional and respectful, with very clear boundaries”. “Even though I was nude, I never felt uncomfortable or looked at in the wrong way. That sense of safety allowed me to relax and truly be present. When I later saw the photographs, something shifted in me. Growing up, I rarely received compliments because I am petite and have a dusky skin tone, and I had internalised many of those judgments. Seeing myself through those images helped me recognise my body differently. For the first time, I felt confident and genuinely beautiful,” she said.

What began as a practical decision driven by financial need slowly evolved into a deeply personal and empowering journey, and that is how Nikita’s journey in nude art modelling started. Now a full-time model, she works professionally across beauty, glamour, and fine art nude photography. “What began as an unexpected transition has become a focused career, where I collaborate with artists and photographers who approach the body with respect and artistic intent,” she shared.

In contrast, for a 48-year-old part-time model, who goes by the name Life Art Mumbai (LAM) in the art circles, the motivation came from his fascination with the study of the human figure and creative energy in such sessions. “I remember attending a play about an art model in Minneapolis, USA, way back in 2002. But it was much later that I actually entered the work of art as an artist and model,” said the model, who has a full-time career in tech. “Art modelling in India, as it stands today, is not really sustainable as a full-time profession. In my case, weekends are usually dedicated to art—either as an art model, an artist or as an organiser of figurative art sessions,” he added.

What do sessions look like?

A nude art modelling session is said to be very calm, structured, and professional. Before the shoot or modelling begins, there is always a clear discussion about the concept, poses, boundaries, and comfort levels. “Everything is agreed upon in advance, which helps create a sense of trust. The focus during the session is on form, light, posture, and expression—not on sexuality. I am treated as a collaborator in the creative process, and there is mutual respect throughout,” Nikita explained.

The duration of a session can vary depending on the project. Some shoots last two to three hours, while others can take half a day or even a full day, especially when the work is detailed or conceptual.

There are different types of art modelling sessions, and the structures vary:

* Casual figure drawing sessions, where the focus is on short gesture poses, starting from 2-3 minute poses and ending with, say, a 20-minute pose. “The overall session lasts for 2 to 3 hours. The intent here is to capture the essence of the gesture and the pose in a short duration of time,” said LAM, who also organises such sessions.

*Sessions at animation or design schools require dynamic gestures too, and poses for these sessions typically range between 1 and 5 minutes, and at most 10 minutes.

* Sessions for fine artists are those where artists need time to do elaborate work. “This usually is a single pose for a day, or may extend to a couple of weeks. Typically, fine art college students have a requirement of a single pose for one or two weeks,” shared LAM.

* Sessions for classical ateliers, such as the Samsara Academy of Art, where a single pose extends over five weeks. “This requires the model to hold the same pose across 20 sessions of three hours each, i.e., a total of 60 hours, and this is most often a standing pose! The number of artists could vary from an average of 10 and go up to as many as even 60 in some colleges. In all sessions, models take regular breaks, typically every 20 minutes or so,” said LAM.

This also means models need to maintain “physical and mental fitness levels” to hold long poses. “In my case, artists appreciate my athletic physique and muscle definition, and therefore, I put in significant time and effort in maintaining myself. This includes regular weight training in the gym and a protein-rich diet. I carry my lunch box with me to work every working day,” said LAM, who has a regular 9-to-5 job.

Regular breaks are a part of the process and are very important. Usually, only a small number of people are present—most often one artist or photographer, sometimes an assistant, and occasionally a makeup artist at the beginning. “Fine art sessions are intentionally kept minimal to maintain privacy, focus, and a comfortable environment. Overall, it is a quiet, respectful space dedicated entirely to creating meaningful art,” shared Nikita.

The schedule of a model varies from month to month, but on average, one may work around 15-20 days. A large part of the work involves travel, as many projects could be international. “I am mindful of the seasons. I usually avoid working during the peak winter months in Europe because of the extreme cold, which can be physically challenging for this kind of work. During that time, I prefer to return to India and spend time with my family. That balance allows me to rest, stay connected to my roots, and return to work feeling grounded and refreshed,” shared Nikita.

Deep ties to Indian history

Interestingly, nude art has deep roots in Indian history. Long before colonial influence or later periods of moral restriction, the “human body was openly represented in our culture”, shared Goa-based artist Subodh Kerkar. If we look at ancient temples, cave sculptures, and classical art forms across India, nudity was portrayed naturally, symbolically, and with great artistic sophistication. These works were never meant to provoke; they were expressions of life, spirituality, fertility, and human connection. Texts like the Kama Sutra also originated in India, showing that our understanding of the body and intimacy was once far more open and nuanced than it is today.

Because of this history, Nikita feels a strong connection between what she does and India’s artistic past. “Nudity was never a problem in India, and India sort of celebrated nudity like everywhere else, but the British had a problem with nudity because the Victorian dress code of women at that time was basically covering themselves from neck to toe,” reflected Kerkar.

Safe spaces and clear boundaries

Emphasising the responsibility of the session organiser to create a safe space, LAM shared that it includes ensuring that only participating artists have access to the space, and that even participating artists are not permitted to enter or leave the space while the model is on the model stand.

“This includes making a changing area available. This includes ensuring that participants know that photography is strictly prohibited during the session. It is also the organiser’s responsibility to ensure that the model is comfortable at all times and is given regular breaks. From a safety standpoint, I think it is also the model’s responsibility to check the credentials of any community that they pose for the first time,” said LAM.

The duration of a session can vary depending on the project (Photo: Freepik) The duration of a session can vary depending on the project (Photo: Freepik)

The sense of safety comes from experience, preparation, and clear communication. Before agreeing to any project, models like Nikita make sure they understand the artist’s intent, their previous work, and the way they approach nude art. “I only work with people who treat this form seriously and professionally. We discuss boundaries in advance—what is comfortable for me, what is not, and how the images will be used—and those boundaries are always respected,” she said.

“Over time, I have learned to trust my instincts; if something feels off, I address it immediately or choose not to continue. Feeling safe also comes from seeing myself as an equal participant in the creative process rather than a passive subject. That mutual respect, combined with clear consent and professionalism, is what allows me to feel comfortable and present in my work,” she elaborated.

However, she admitted to experiencing a few moments of discomfort, particularly early in her career. “One incident happened in India at the very beginning of my journey into fine art nude modelling. The photographer suggested using oil on my body for the shoot. I was comfortable applying it myself, but he insisted on doing it, saying he needed to apply it to my back. I agreed cautiously, but during the process, I felt his touch became unprofessional. I trusted my instinct and immediately stopped the shoot. That decision was important for me, because it reinforced that no artistic concept justifies crossing personal boundaries,” expressed Nikita.

Another incident occurred much later during a shoot in Munich, Germany. The photographer made an inappropriate request to physically “check whether my breasts were real or augmented”. “That crossed a clear professional line and made me uncomfortable. I addressed it firmly, and the situation did not continue,” she said.

Emphasising that these experiences were rare, she said that the majority of artists and photographers she has worked with, both in India and internationally, have been highly professional and respectful. “These incidents taught me to be even more selective, to speak up without hesitation, and to prioritise my dignity above any project. They did not define my career, but they did strengthen my clarity and boundaries as an artist and as a person,” she shared.

Dealing with families and pressure

Belonging to an extremely traditional Maharashtrian background, Nikita, who grew up in a small village, recounted how there was “definitely discomfort and disappointment”, especially from extended relatives and people in the community when they learnt about her choice of profession. Not one to bow down to pressure, Nikita recalled how her “journey of resistance” actually began much before modelling.

After her Class 12, she wanted to study further and build a career, not get married, and that itself required a lot of fighting and persistence. Later, when she chose to work and moved to different cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Chandigarh for her finance career, that too was a struggle.

“Those seven years in finance were not easy emotionally, but they shaped me. I have always been strong-willed and independent, and my family gradually came to understand that I would follow my own path. By the time I entered modelling, my family already knew that I was not someone who could be easily controlled,” she recalled.

“However, when they learned about nude art modelling, there was definitely discomfort and disappointment, especially from extended relatives and people in the community. My parents were not fully comfortable either, and there were arguments and difficult conversations, like in many families when a daughter chooses an unconventional profession. Over time, things softened. I chose to limit my engagement with people who were judgmental, and I stopped trying to constantly explain myself. Today, I believe people are free to think and talk as they wish, and I am free to live my life,” said Nikita.

But those chapters are behind her now as she is on “good terms”, and after more than a decade in the field, she prefers to focus on peace, distance from negativity, and moving forward rather than revisiting old conflicts.

In LAM’s view, people outside of the art community generally find it challenging to “understand and appreciate” what figurative art is all about, and therefore, it has “worked best for me to share this part of my life only on a need-to-know basis”.

Reflecting on his stint with nude art modelling artists, artist Niladri Paul, 62, shared that the art community is small. “It is still not an accepted profession, and it is not mainstream. But the artists themselves belong to normal families, are confident, and they make an effort to interact and understand the artist’s works and what they want to represent,” said Niladri, who has 35 years of experience as a practising artist.

‘Earnings, fair, not excessive’

The income in this field can vary widely depending on the project, location, and the artist involved. “What I can say honestly is that fine art, in general, is not a space where people become extremely wealthy overnight—especially not the models. Most of us are paid on a basic structure, either hourly or for a full day, much like many other professional creative fields. It is fair and sustainable, but it is not excessive. The earnings are enough to support the work and the lifestyle that comes with it, but they are grounded in reality,” reflected Nikita.

Hope for a more considerate, bright future

What Nikita hopes is that people in India begin to reconnect with the idea of what nude art really is and stop automatically comparing it to pornography. “I would like to see a clear distinction made between fine art models and adult entertainment, because the intent, process, and purpose are very different. If society can start looking at nude art with knowledge rather than fear, and with curiosity rather than judgment, I would feel truly happy. That shift would not only honour the artists and models working today, but also reconnect us with a part of our own cultural heritage,” she said.

Subodh went on to share that the human body has to be looked at as a beautiful body. “When you paint a nude body, it is not always from a sexual lens. Eroticism is a different thing. You can paint a nude body without sensuality. Pornography is completely different and painting a nude is different,” he asserted.

LAM often meets many fine art students who desire to “study from life” but are unable to because their college does not offer them this facility. “This is often because of apprehensions the institutions/administrators have about including figurative art sessions in the curriculum. Many colleges continue to pay paltry amounts by way of model fees. This is shameful and needs to change. There is absolutely no reason why they cannot increase their budget for this,” he said.

Any form of artistic expression that involves vulnerability requires emotional safety, contended psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh. “When artists and models feel supported, their confidence and mental well-being remain intact. When they face rejection or silence, it can lead to isolation and self-doubt—not because of the art itself, but because humans are wired to seek dignity and acceptance. Support allows creativity to thrive; rejection often silences it,” she shared.